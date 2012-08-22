The Times

TAX SLUMP THREATENS TO SET OFF NEW WAVE OF CUTS

British government departments are braced for more spending cuts after plunging tax receipts left the Treasury facing the prospect of a new black hole in the public finances this autumn.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE URGED BY BUSINESS CHIEFS TO DO MORE

George Osborne has failed to kickstart the economy and must cut taxes, reduce red tape and invest in new infrastructure to boost growth, business leaders have warned.

GLENCORE PREPARED FOR COLLAPSE OF XSTRATA DEAL

Glencore, the commodities trading giant, has readied the City for the failure of the deal of the year with its chief executive saying the planned 43 billion pound ($67.87 billion) merger with miner Xstrata was not a "must-do".

ITV AND BT IN TALKS TO SHOW PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES

British broadcaster ITV could show live Premier League football matches for the first time in its history under a tie-up with BT.

OFCOM 4G RULING GIVES HEAD START TO OPERATOR

Britain's biggest mobile phone operator, Everything Everywhere, has been given up to a year's head start in the race to launch 4G services and the chance to make a major grab for new customers.

The Guardian

GROWTH PUSH AFTER SLUMP IN TAX RECEIPTS

The government is to unveil a series of measures to promote jobs and growth as ministers move to show they have a credible economic strategy after a slump in corporate tax receipts.

The Independent

UK'S OSBORNE FORCED TO CUT DEEPER

The British Treasury has told Whitehall departments to prepare for a fresh round of budget cuts this autumn, after new figures revealed that Britain's public finances are rapidly deteriorating

GLENCORE THREATENS TO WALK AWAY FROM XSTRATA

Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg called Qatar's bluff on Monday, giving the strongest sign yet that he will not cave into its demands to hike his 30 billion pound offer for Xstrata.