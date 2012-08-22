The Times
TAX SLUMP THREATENS TO SET OFF NEW WAVE OF CUTS
British government departments are braced for more spending
cuts after plunging tax receipts left the Treasury facing the
prospect of a new black hole in the public finances this autumn.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE URGED BY BUSINESS CHIEFS TO DO MORE
George Osborne has failed to kickstart the economy and must
cut taxes, reduce red tape and invest in new infrastructure to
boost growth, business leaders have warned.
GLENCORE PREPARED FOR COLLAPSE OF XSTRATA DEAL
Glencore, the commodities trading giant, has
readied the City for the failure of the deal of the year with
its chief executive saying the planned 43 billion pound ($67.87
billion) merger with miner Xstrata was not a "must-do".
ITV AND BT IN TALKS TO SHOW PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES
British broadcaster ITV could show live Premier
League football matches for the first time in its history under
a tie-up with BT.
OFCOM 4G RULING GIVES HEAD START TO OPERATOR
Britain's biggest mobile phone operator, Everything
Everywhere, has been given up to a year's head start in the race
to launch 4G services and the chance to make a major grab for
new customers.
The Guardian
GROWTH PUSH AFTER SLUMP IN TAX RECEIPTS
The government is to unveil a series of measures to promote
jobs and growth as ministers move to show they have a credible
economic strategy after a slump in corporate tax receipts.
The Independent
UK'S OSBORNE FORCED TO CUT DEEPER
The British Treasury has told Whitehall departments to
prepare for a fresh round of budget cuts this autumn, after new
figures revealed that Britain's public finances are rapidly
deteriorating
GLENCORE THREATENS TO WALK AWAY FROM XSTRATA
Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg called
Qatar's bluff on Monday, giving the strongest sign yet that he
will not cave into its demands to hike his 30 billion pound
offer for Xstrata.