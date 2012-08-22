The Times
FUGITIVE TYCOON GUILTY OF THEFT
Asil Nadir, one of Britain's most notorious fugitives, is
facing a lengthy jail term for plundering his Polly Peck empire
of almost 29 million pounds ($45.83 million).
WATCHDOG TO GET TOUGH ON EXOTIC INVESTMENTS
The sale of investments such as fine wines and overseas
forestry plantations to ordinary retail customers should be more
strictly policed after a string of mis-selling scandals, the
Financial Services Authority said.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE PLANS 'FLAWED AND SELF-DEFEATING'
The British government's austerity programme risks becoming
"self-defeating", the Chancellor George Osborne has been warned
by the most senior economist yet to intervene in the debate over
growth.
'LAST CHANCE' FOR GREECE TO MEET BAILOUT CONDITIONS
Greece has "one last chance" to meet its bailout conditions,
according to Jean Claude Juncker in comments that crushed hopes
for an imminent change of strategy for Athens and the euro zone.
COMMERZBANK CAUGHT UP IN IRAN SANCTION SCANDAL
Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank has
become the latest bank to be caught up in a U.S. investigation
into sanctions busting by major international financial
institutions.
The Guardian
CLASS DIVIDE IN HEALTH WIDENS
The stark social class divide in the health of Britons is
widening as better off people increasingly shun damaging habits
such as smoking and eating badly but poorer people do not,
authoritative new research has shown.
The Independent
SANTANDER UNDER FIRE FOR MORTGAGE HIKE
The Spanish-owned bank Santander was accused of
"profiteering" on Wednesday after it sneaked out a huge mortgage
rate hike in letters to customers.
FOOD CRISIS DESCRIBED BY TRADER AS 'GOOD FOR BUSINESS'
The United Nations, aid agencies and the British Government
have lined up to attack the world's largest commodities trading
company, Glencore, after it described the current global food
crisis and soaring world prices as a "good" business
opportunity.
