The Times

CO-OP BOSS OUTMANOEUVRED LLOYDS BOSS

The Co-operative Group boss Peter Marks claimed on Thursday to have outmanoeuvred his Lloyds counterpart Antonio Horta-Osorio in the recent landmark purchase of 632 branches from the state-controlled bank.

QUESTIONS OVER DAVIES' MOVE TO PHOENIX

Howard Davies was under pressure to step down as a director of the Prudential after being named chairman of Britain's biggest insurance funds consolidator, PhoenixGroup .

The Telegraph

WEST COAST RAIL SIGNING 'MUST BE DELAYED FOR SCRUTINY'

The award of the West Coast rail contract to FirstGroup should be delayed until the controversial bid has been scrutinised by MPs, the chairman of the Transport Committee said on Thursday.

ELISABETH MURDOCH SIGNALS AMBITIONS

Rupert Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth has moved to distance herself from her brother James and position herself to play a major role at the helm of News Corporation.

The Guardian

ELISABETH MURDOCH ROUNDS ON BROTHER AND PRAISES BBC

Tensions within the world's most powerful media family were dramatically laid bare on Thursday when Elisabeth Murdoch set out her own vision of media leadership.

The Independent

BOE'S STIMULUS PLAN 'HAS LINED POCKETS OF THE RICH'

The Bank of England's money-printing programme, intended to revive economic growth, has delivered a massive boost to the wealth of the most prosperous 10 percent of households in Britain.

SOUTH AFRICA WARNS OF UK 'WINE WAR'

South Africa is considering launching a "trade war" against the UK to protect its wine industry over the decision by two of Britain's biggest supermarkets to buy the drink in bulk instead of bottles.