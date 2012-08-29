The Times

HMRC ATTACKED FOR 'PATHETIC' RESPONSE TO ALCOHOL TAX

Efforts by HM Revenue & Customs to clamp down on alcohol tax fraud have been lambasted as inadequate by an influential House of Commons watchdog.

The Telegraph

GOVT SAYS THERE WILL BE NO HEATHROW RETHINK

David Cameron will not drop his opposition to a third runway at Heathrow until at least 2015 despite warnings from business leaders that the delay is damaging the economy.

SPANISH TAKE BILLIONS OF BANKS OVER FEARS

Spanish savers withdrew nearly 60 billion pounds ($94.98 billion) from the country's banks last month as fears of a Greek-style economic collapse rise.

The Guardian

CLEGG: WE NEED RICH TO PAY AN EMERGENCY TAX

Britain's wealthiest people should face an emergency tax to avoid a breakdown in social cohesion as the country fights an "economic war" caused by a longer than expected recession, Nick Clegg said.

The Independent

CLAIMS FIRMS FACE TOUGH NEW REGIME AS MOJ CRACKS DOWN

Claims management companies (CMCs) could be forced to pay back millions to consumers under new plans announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Justice.