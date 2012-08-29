The Times
HMRC ATTACKED FOR 'PATHETIC' RESPONSE TO ALCOHOL TAX
Efforts by HM Revenue & Customs to clamp down on alcohol tax
fraud have been lambasted as inadequate by an influential House
of Commons watchdog.
The Telegraph
GOVT SAYS THERE WILL BE NO HEATHROW RETHINK
David Cameron will not drop his opposition to a third runway
at Heathrow until at least 2015 despite warnings from business
leaders that the delay is damaging the economy.
SPANISH TAKE BILLIONS OF BANKS OVER FEARS
Spanish savers withdrew nearly 60 billion pounds ($94.98
billion) from the country's banks last month as fears of a
Greek-style economic collapse rise.
The Guardian
CLEGG: WE NEED RICH TO PAY AN EMERGENCY TAX
Britain's wealthiest people should face an emergency tax to
avoid a breakdown in social cohesion as the country fights an
"economic war" caused by a longer than expected recession, Nick
Clegg said.
The Independent
CLAIMS FIRMS FACE TOUGH NEW REGIME AS MOJ CRACKS DOWN
Claims management companies (CMCs) could be forced to pay
back millions to consumers under new plans announced on Tuesday
by the Ministry of Justice.