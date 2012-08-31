The Times
JENKINS VOWS TO TRANSFORM BARCLAYS
The new chief executive of Barclays signalled on Thursday
that he was abandoning the hallowed profits target of his
predecessor, Bob Diamond, within hours of being named in the new
role.
The Telegraph
CHINA'S FEAR GROWS OVER EURO ZONE CRISIS
China has expressed deep alarm at the escalating crisis in
Europe and warned against austerity overkill as Europe's
crumbling demand sends shockwaves through Asia.
QATAR HOLDING WILL NOT SUPPORT 'GLENSTRATA' DEAL
The Glencore and Xstrata mega-merger was
left hanging in the balance tonight after Qatar Holding
confirmed its plans to vote against the miner's proposed tie-up.
The Guardian
ASHDOWN'S PLEA TO BACK CLEGG
Paddy Ashdown, the former Liberal Democrat leader, has made
an impassioned plea for party members to avoid "short-term
personal manoeuvring" and to stand by Nick Clegg after the first
open revolt against his leadership.
The Independent
FOX IS TRINITY MIRROR'S NEW CHIEF
Departing HMV boss Simon Fox is the surprise new
chief executive of troubled newspaper group Trinity Mirror
.
SHOPPERS RUSH TO PAY CREDIT CARD BILLS
Nervous British shoppers are paying off their credit cards
at the fastest rate for nearly six years, the Bank of England
said on Thursday.