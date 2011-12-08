The Times
DRAGHI UNDER PRESSURE AS EU BANKS SEEK HELP
The ECB is under pressure to unveil new emergency loans to
the region's wilting banking sector on Thursday after its
figures revealed a frantic scramble for dollar funding.
SEVEN VON ESSEN HOTELS TO GO AT A HUGE DISCOUNT
The financial fallout from the collapse of Von Essen Hotels
is set to deepen as administrators prepare to announce the sale
of the package of seven of its hotels at a big discount to the
asking price.
The Telegraph
HSBC ACTS TO STEM MIS-SELLING FALLOUT
HSBC has taken a dramatic step to stem the growing
scandal over its mis-selling of long-term care bonds to elderly
customers by offering to compensate investors who bought NHFA
products long before the bank bought the scandal-hit investment
adviser.
EU COMES UNDER THREAT OF DOWNGRADE BY S&P
Standard & Poor's, the rating agency that shocked markets by
threatening a mass downgrade of eurozone debt, has issued a
warning on European Union credit too.
POTENTIALLY WORTHLESS BLACKS LEISURE PUT UP FOR SALE
Camping and outdoor clothing retailer Blacks Leisure
saw its shares crash 50 percent on Wednesday after the
company admitted it was running out of options and had put
itself up for sale.
The Guardian
EU SUMMIT SIGNALS CRUNCH TIME FOR UK
British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives in Brussels on
Thursday night for a European summit, buffeted by the
conflicting pressures of a Eurosceptic cabinet rebellion over an
EU referendum and increasing isolation in key capitals across
Europe.
The Independent
OSBORNE SAYS EURO CRISIS IS A THREAT TO UK
British finance minister George Osborne admitted on
Wednesday his plans for Britain's economic recovery could be
blown out of the water unless European leaders find a solution
to the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.