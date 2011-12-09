The Times
UK TREASURY IS FORCED TO FACE COST OF EURO FAILURE
British finance minister George Osborne gave warning on
Thursday of the enormous damage that could hit the British
economy if EU leaders fail to prevent the breakup of the euro.
LLOYDS CHIEF TO RETURN - IF HE PASSES BOARD TEST
Antonio Horta-Osorio is effectively being forced to reapply
for his job as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group
after being signed off with stress just months into his role at
the taxpayer-backed bank.
FORMER MF GLOBAL BOSS ADMITS MONEY IS LOST
The former head of the collapsed brokerage MF Global
has apologised to customers, employees and investors,
but insisted that he does not know where missing customer funds
worth hundreds of millions of dollars have disappeared to.
The Telegraph
TESCO STARTS PREPARING FOR BREAK-UP OF EURO ZONE
Tesco is shifting its currency exposure, holding
cash and refusing to sign long-term supply contracts in the face
of the eurozone crisis.
UK SHOE RETAILER BARRATTS ENTERS ADMINISTRATION
Britain's high street has suffered another blow after shoe
shop chain Barratts Priceless Group collapsed for the second
time in less than three years, putting close to 4,000 jobs at
risk.
The Guardian
CAMERON AND SARKOZY CLASH OVER EURO DEAL
British Prime Minister David Cameron was at the centre of a
row with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday night
after Paris tried to isolate the prime minister at the EU summit
by suggesting that Britain is seeking to exempt itself from all
European regulations.
HSBC EXTENDS INQUIRY INTO MIS-SOLD BONDS
HSBC's bill for compensating customers mis-sold
investment bonds by its NHFA subsidiary looks likely to rise
after the bank announced it would look back at claims from 20
years ago - before it owned the business.
The Independent
UK FACES THREAT OF LEGAL ACTION OVER SOLAR SUBSIDY
The European Commission is threatening to take the
Government to court over its controversial decision to cut
solar-power subsidies by half.