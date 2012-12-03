The Times
TAX MAN TARGETS GOOGLE
Google is facing the prospect of a
multimillion-pound tax bill after Revenue & Customs opened a
review into the company's tax returns for the last six years.
RBS UNVEILS 10-YEAR PLAN TO RETURN TO PRIVATE SECTOR
The Royal Bank of Scotland has predicted that it will take a
decade for the bank to leave state control; it intends to start
paying dividends in late 2014.
The Telegraph
LAUNCH OF NEW TAX AVOIDANCE CLAMP DOWN
Credit reference agencies will cross-check details of the
income people declare on their tax returns against their
spending patterns to identify "high" and "medium" risks of both
illegal and legal tax avoidance.
MAJOR CRIMES UNIT TO EXAMINE RUSSIAN'S DEATH
An investigation into the sudden death of Alexander
Perepilichny, a Russian businessman and supergrass, in Surrey is
now being reviewed by specialist detectives.
NEWS CORPORATION TO BE SPLIT ON DECEMBER 31
Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation is preparing to
split on December 31, as it attempts to limit the damage of the
News of the World phone hacking scandal on the rest of the media
empire.
UK'S BIGGEST BANK TO START SELLING $44BN TOXIC DEBT
HSBC is planning to sell four sub-prime loan
portfolios worth a total of $2.7bn in the next year, with hedge
funds already expressing an interest.
The Guardian
POLITICIANS GO TO WAR OVER STARBUCKS TAX SCANDAL
A committee of MPs has accused Amazon, Google and Starbucks
of an "immoral" use of secretive jurisdictions, royalties and
complex company structures to avoid paying tax on UK profits.
The Independent
LABOUR TURNS THE HEAT ON OVER LEVESON
Labour is to draft its own bill enshrining a new powerful
press regulator in law, which it is prepared to put to a vote in
the House of Commons, party sources told the Independent.
CARNEY RIGHT CHOICE FOR UK - BRAZIL BANK CHIEF
The head of Brazil's central bank has has said Mark Carney's
global reputation meant he was the ideal man to steer the
economy back into health as Governor of the Bank of England.