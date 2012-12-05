The Times

OSBORNE HITS BANKS AGAIN IN TAX RAID

UK finance minister George Osborne will announce he is to raise taxes on banks for the fifth time today as he sets out the need for deeper and longer-lasting spending cuts in a bleak mini-budget.

TESCO BRACED TO LEAVE US

Tesco is poised to pull out of the United States, five years after its bold and loudly heralded arrival in the vast American grocery market.

TOPSHOP STAKE TO BE SOLD TO US PRIVATE EQUITY

Arcadia boss Philip Green is on the brink of selling a slice of his family's Topshop retail chain to an American private equity firm in a deal likely to value the fashion emporium at nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

The Telegraph

2 BILLION POUNDS OF AID TO HELP WORLD GO GREEN

Britain pledged almost 2 billion pounds in "climate aid" to help finance foreign projects including wind turbines in Africa and greener cattle farming in Colombia, on Tuesday.

UK INDUSTRY HIT BY COSTS AND "DYING SUPPLY CHAIN" - TATA

Ratan Tata, the head of the UK's biggest industrial group said a stagnating economy, struggling supply chains and high costs are damaging the country's competitiveness.

UK AIRPORT EXPANSION HELD BACK BY POLITICIANS - WALSH

The chief executive of IAG believes that there will be no increase in airport capacity in the South East for another 40 years as politicians are "afraid" to make tough decisions.

The Guardian

GROWTH AND NHS FIGURES JOLT OSBORNE

UK finance minister is facing politically damaging charges that he is reducing NHS spending in England and failing to cut the deficit this year, contradicting the Conservatives' central election pledge.

The Independent

US BUYOUT FIRM SHOPPING FOR STAKE IN TOPSHOP

Arcadia Chief Executive Philip Green is in late-stage talks about the sale of a 25 per cent stake in his Topman and Topshop empire, a deal that could see him net 250 million pounds.

XSTRATA FINANCE CHIEF TO QUIT AFTER GLENCORE MERGER

Xstrata's chief financial officer, Trevor Reid, is quitting the mining giant with a 5.5 million pound pay-off just two weeks after it finally sealed its merger with commodities trader Glencore.

UK FINANCIAL MINISTER PLANS CIVIL SERVANT CULL

Another 13,000 civil servants face the sack in a new round of public sector job cuts in an additional spending cut of 5 billion pounds ($8 billion).