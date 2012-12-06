The Times
HARD ROAD TO 2018
Millions of families will be hit by squeezed benefits and
higher taxes after George Osborne capped a gloomy outlook by
extending austerity into 2018.
CITI'S CORBAT SHOWS WHO'S BOSS
The new boss of Citigroup has stamped his mark on the
bank after only two months in the job by announcing plans to cut
11,000 jobs worldwide.
PADDY MCKILLEN PLEDGES TO SHOW THE MONEY FOR HOTEL
Paddy McKillen, the Belfast-born property developer, claimed
on Wednesday that he would have "no problem" financing his share
of a proposed shareholder rights issue at Maybourne Hotel Group
to raise £145 million of new equity.
The Telegraph
AUTUMN STATEMENT - LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY
Middle-class workers and wealthy savers were the targets for
George Osborne yesterday after he admitted that a new round of
tax rises was needed to tackle Britain's grim economic
prospects.
BUSINESS AT HEART OF DRIVE TO RESCUE ECONOMY
The UK finance minister has charged Britain's businesses to
lead an economic recovery before the next election after
unveiling a surprise cut in corporation tax, a tenfold increase
in the capital investment allowance, and 1.5 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) of support for exporters.
BRITAIN TO LEAD IN TAX AVOIDANCE CLAMP-DOWN
The UK is to lead a co-ordinated international crack-down of
tax avoidance by global firms - to ensure that companies such as
Amazon, Google and Starbucks "pay their proper share".
The Guardian
UK'S OSBORNE CUTS WELFARE, EXTENDS AUSTERITY
The UK finance minister has announced deep cuts in welfare
and Whitehall spending after admitting Britain's malfunctioning
economy had left him unable to meet the government's targets for
repairing the public finances.
VIRGIN RAIL TO OPERATE WEST COAST MAINLINE FOR 2 MORE YEARS
Plans for an interim franchise while the west coast main
line's future is resolved look set to be scrapped when the
transport secretary, Patrick McLoughlin, announces a deal for
Virgin Rail to keep operating the route for the next two years.
The Independent
ALL SQUEEZED TOGETHER
The Coalition Government will agree an extra 10 billion
pounds of spending cuts by next June as George Osborne admitted
the "age of austerity" would last for at least another six years
in a downbeat mini-budget on Wednesday.
TESCO EYES AN EXIT FROM US AS IT AXES FRESH & EASY BOSS
Tim Mason, the chief executive of Tesco's United
States business, has paid the price for losses of £850m over
five years at its troubled Fresh & Easy operation, as the group
admitted it was "likely" to exit America.