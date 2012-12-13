The Times
HARDING TO STAND DOWN AS EDITOR OF THE TIMES
James Harding, the editor of The Times newspaper, resigned
on Wednesday, saying it had become clear to him that News
Corporation wanted to appoint a new editor.
PLENTY OF JOBS IN PIPELINE WHILE GROWTH FLATLINES
Britain has the most job vacancies in nearly three years as
employment hovers at a record high, according to official
figures that clashed sharply with downbeat official growth
forecasts.
The Telegraph
BOE TOLD TO EASE INFLATION RULE AND GO FOR MORE GROWTH
The Bank of England could be given a new mission statement
and instructions to do more to boost growth in the economy under
plans being considered by ministers.
BROOKS RECEIVED 10.9 MLN POUND PAY-OFF
Rebekah Brooks is understood to have received a 10.9 million
pounds ($17.57 million) payoff from News International,
where she was chief executive, after the media group admitted it
handed the sum to "one director as compensation for loss of
office".
The Guardian
PM ADMITS 'SHOCKING LEVELS OF COLLUSION' IN FINUCANE MURDER
The prime minister's frankest admission yet that the state
colluded in the 1989 murder of the Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane
has failed to quell demands from his family, human rights
organisations and the Irish government for a full public
inquiry.
The Independent
GOOGLE BOSS: I'M PROUD OF OUR TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEME
The head of the internet giant Google defied
growing anger about his firm's tax-avoidance strategy on
Wednesday, boasting that he was "proud" of the steps it had
taken to cut its tax bill.