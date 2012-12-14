The Times
WH IRELAND CHIEF PAUL COMPTON QUITS
WH Ireland chief executive Paul Compton resigned from the
firm on Thursday with immediate effect, without explanation.
The Telegraph
BANKS HAVE BECOME TOO BIG TO PROSECUTE, SAYS REGULATOR
The largest banks have become too big to prosecute because
of the impact criminal charges would have on confidence in them,
Britain's most senior bank regulator has admitted.
LIBOR CLAIMS COULD MEAN $1 BILLION PENALTY
Swiss bank UBS is expected to be hit as early as
next week with a $1 billion fine to settle British and U.S.
investigations.
SAINSBURY'S TO LOCK IN PROFIT FOR CHRISTMAS
Sainsbury's is to keep the tills open at some of
its stores for an hour after the official Christmas closing time
on Sunday, December 23.
OSBORNE BACKS INFLATION TARGET REVIEW
George Osborne has refused to rule out switching the Bank of
England's inflation target to a focus on economic growth as he
called for a broad debate on the future of Britain's monetary
policy framework.
The Guardian
HOAX CALL VICTIM LEFT SUICIDE NOTE CRITICISING HOSPITAL
One of three apparent suicide notes left by the nurse at the
centre of the royal hoax phone call criticised staff at the King
Edward VII hospital where she worked.
The Independent
BG'S NEW BOSS 'BREACHED SAFETY RULES AT SHELL'
Oil & gas giant BG Group has asked a former Shell
executive who was once accused of dangerous health and
safety breaches in the North Sea to be its new boss.