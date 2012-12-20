The Times
HIGHER COUNCIL TAXES FOR MILLIONS
Millions of families could face council tax increases of up
to 2 percent in April after a decision to cut local government
spending by 6 percent next year.
The Telegraph
UBS RATE RIGGING ON 'EPIC SCALE'
The corruption at the heart of the City of London was laid
bare on Wednesday as UBS was hit with 940 million
pounds ($1.5 billion) of nes after traders were found to have
bribed rival bankers in a conspiracy to rig Libor and line their
own pockets.
US MORTGAGE LENDERS COULD HAVE LOST $3 BLN IN LIBOR SCANDAL
The United States' two largest mortgage lenders could have
lost more than $3 billion as a result of banks' alleged
manipulation of Libor.
BAE PROFITS WARNING OVER DELAY IN SAUDI TYPHOON DEAL
BAE Systems has warned prots could fail to meet
City of London expectations because the defence group has still
not agreed a price with Saudi Arabia for its Typhoon ghter jets
despite securing the order ve years ago.
INQUIRY INTO 'PLOT TO OUST MITCHELL'
London's Scotland Yard police on Wednesday opened a
30-ofcer investigation into whether there had been a
police-orchestrated conspiracy to end the career of Andrew
Mitchell, the Conservative Cabinet minister.
The Guardian
LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK
When he takes over at the Bank of England next year, Mark
Carney will receive a 250,000 pounds housing allowance.
The Independent
ZUCKERBERG DONATES HALF A BILLION DOLLARS TO CHARITY
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is following in the
footsteps of tech philanthropist Bill Gates, donating half a
billion dollars of shares to charity.