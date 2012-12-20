The Times

HIGHER COUNCIL TAXES FOR MILLIONS

Millions of families could face council tax increases of up to 2 percent in April after a decision to cut local government spending by 6 percent next year.

The Telegraph

UBS RATE RIGGING ON 'EPIC SCALE'

The corruption at the heart of the City of London was laid bare on Wednesday as UBS was hit with 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion) of nes after traders were found to have bribed rival bankers in a conspiracy to rig Libor and line their own pockets.

US MORTGAGE LENDERS COULD HAVE LOST $3 BLN IN LIBOR SCANDAL

The United States' two largest mortgage lenders could have lost more than $3 billion as a result of banks' alleged manipulation of Libor.

BAE PROFITS WARNING OVER DELAY IN SAUDI TYPHOON DEAL

BAE Systems has warned prots could fail to meet City of London expectations because the defence group has still not agreed a price with Saudi Arabia for its Typhoon ghter jets despite securing the order ve years ago.

INQUIRY INTO 'PLOT TO OUST MITCHELL'

London's Scotland Yard police on Wednesday opened a 30-ofcer investigation into whether there had been a police-orchestrated conspiracy to end the career of Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative Cabinet minister.

The Guardian

LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK

When he takes over at the Bank of England next year, Mark Carney will receive a 250,000 pounds housing allowance.

The Independent

ZUCKERBERG DONATES HALF A BILLION DOLLARS TO CHARITY

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is following in the footsteps of tech philanthropist Bill Gates, donating half a billion dollars of shares to charity.