The Times

PEARSON CUTS FT'S TIES TO THE FTSE

The London Stock Exchange is paying 450 million pounds to take full control of FTSE International in a deal that means Britain's blue-chip stock market index will sever its historic ties to the Financial Times newspaper

CPP PROFITS HIT BY FSA PROBE

The credit card insurer CPP issued a warning about profits on Monday as it revealed the damage inflicted by an investigation into its practices by Britain's financial services authority.

The Daily Telegraph

UK NOT SHIELDED BY CAMERON'S VETO

European ministers have warned that Britain's financial sector is not shielded by Prime Minister David Cameron's veto of the Brussels summit proposals and have vowed to impose tough financial regulations on Britain anyway.

REPORT SAYS UK HIGH STREET AT CRISIS POINT

Britain's high streets have reached a "crisis point" and will "disappear forever" as shopping destinations unless they are urgently regenerated, a government commissioned report has said.

The Guardian

RECRIMINATIONS MOUNT OVER EU SUMMIT VETO

Recriminations broke out in Britain on Monday over Prime Minister David Cameron's EU treaty veto as government coalition partners the Liberal Democrats claimed Cameron went into last week's talks with "no intelligence, no friends and no flexibility."

The Independent

OLYMPUS WHISTLEBLOWER SEEKS NEW COMPANY DIRECTORS

The British whistleblower who revealed the $1.7 billion Olympus accounting scandal was to meet allies on Tuesday who he plans to put forward as potential new leaders of the company.

FSA LETS RBS BOSSES OFF THE HOOK

Fred Goodwin and his 16 fellow directors of Royal Bank of Scotland appear to have walked away scot free from their disastrous takeover of ABN Amro and the subsequent 45.5 billion pound taxpayer bailout.