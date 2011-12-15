The Times
BIG BRITISH FIRMS FACING TAX PROBE
Up to ten companies are facing a judge-led investigation
into their tax settlements amid growing concern over the way
Revenue and Customs polices Britain's financial district.
PRIVATE SECTOR FAILING TO GENERATE UK JOBS
British businesses are failing to generate enough jobs to
make up for record job cuts in the public sector amid new
warnings that the country is heading back into recession.
The Daily Telegraph
UK GOVERNMENT TO CHECK ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FORMER RBS CHIEF
Britain's Department of Business (BIS) has instructed
lawyers to establish if former Royal Bank of Scotland chief
executive Fred Goodwin has a criminal case to answer following
revelations that former RBS directors may have broken
accountancy laws.
MWB GROUP ABANDONS BID TO BUY SUBSIDIARY
Hotel and property business MWB Group has thrown in
the towel on its longstanding bid to buy part-owned subsidiary
MWB Business Exchange.
The Guardian
TENSIONS RISE OVER BRITISH EU VETO
Tensions between Britain and France over the future of the
EU intensified on Wednesday night after French President Nicolas
Sarkozy reportedly accused Prime Minister David Cameron of
behaving like "an obstinate kid" at the European summit last
week.
UK UNEMPLOYMENT HITS 17-YEAR HIGH
British unemployment hit a 17-year high on Wednesday after
the public sector shed thousands more jobs and the private
sector failed to pick up the slack.
The Independent
EXHAUSTED LLOYDS BOSS TO RESUME HIS POST NEXT YEAR
In a major surprise to the Britain's financial district,
Antonio Horta-Osorio is to return to work as chief executive of
Lloyds Banking Group six weeks after he stood aside on
medical advice after suffering extreme fatigue and sleep
deprivation.