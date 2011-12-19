The Daily Telegraph

OSBORNE URGED TO RETHINK REFORMS

George Osborne's efforts to overhaul Britain's financial regulation have been dealt a severe blow after a joint committee of MPs and Lords warned that his draft proposal "needs significant amendments" to be fit for purpose.

TWO-SPEED HIGH STREET AS WEALTHY SHOPPERS BOOST SALES

Wealthy shoppers are boosting sales for luxury goods and London department stores, creating a "two-speed" high street at the start of a "make or break" shopping week for retailers.

The Times

CO-OP IN DAVID AND GOLIATH POWER STRUGGLE WITH BIG SIX

One of Britain's smallest energy companies, Co-operative Energy, has set out to break the stranglehold of the industry's Big Six by becoming the first supplier for more than a year to cut bills that have soared to record levels.

HOW TO BUILD AN INDUSTRY GIANT, ONE STEP AT A TIME

On the day that Irish building materials group CRH triumphantly enters the FTSE 100, the Times reports on the rise of the Irish business bigger than Ryanair.

The Daily Mail

FAMILIES ARE 10 POUNDS A WEEK POORER THAN A YEAR AGO

Families have 10 pounds a week less to spend than a year ago in a devastating squeeze on household finances, according to a report by the Bank of England.

The Guardian

MORTGAGE REFORM COULD SLAM DOOR ON HOMEOWNERS

More than 600,000 borrowers who took out mortgages during the housing market boom could have been denied a loan under new rules proposed by the Financial Services Authority to prevent a return to risky lending.

DEFENCE MINISTRY SET TO CULL TOP JOBS, ACCORDING TO LEAK

The Defence Ministry has become so "top heavy" with senior ranking officers and civil servants that it will have to axe more than 700 top posts in the next three years and another 335 before 2020, according to a confidential document leaked to the Guardian.