Daily Telegraph

ECB SAYS EUROZONE LEADERS CREATED 'CYCLE OF RISK' Protracted indecision among political leaders has created a "cycle of risk" with "systemic crisis proportions not witnessed since the collapse of Lehman Brothers", the European Central Bank has warned.

The Independent

GERMANY JOINS ATTACK ON RATINGS AGENCIES The German foreign minister, Guido Westerwelle, launched a renewed drive yesterday to break the stranglehold of the U.S. credit rating agencies on the global finance system.

COST OF BANK REFORMS 'WILL BE BORNE BY CUSTOMERS' The City believes banks will pass the costs of major reforms on to their customers, following confirmation that the government will legislate for major industry reform.

The Guardian

STRIKES ON HOLD WITH PENSION DEAL IN SIGHT Britain's biggest industrial dispute in a generation took a significant step towards resolution last night after major trade unions agreed to suspend strike action while they considered proposals on public sector pension changes.

OCADO WARNING SENDS SHARES TO FRESH LOW Ocado shares fell to a fresh low on Monday after the internet grocer issued a profit warning that it blamed on growing pains at its hi-tech warehouse

The Times

TOP COMPANIES FUND WEBSITES OFFERING PIRATE FILMS AND TV

Leading British companies, including British Telecom, British Gas, Tesco and easyJet, are indirectly subsidising the UK's multimillion-pound network of websites which allow people to illegally download films and television programmes.

NETWORK RAIL TOLD TO SHAPE UP OR FACE THE MUSIC Network Rail could be in line for punitive fines after the industry regulator criticised worsening delays that are blighting thousands of long-distance passenger trains and freight services.

SAUDI PRINCE STAKES $300M ON JOINING THE TWITTERATI Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia is adding to a share portfolio that ranges from Apple to General Motors with a $300 million stake in Twitter.

The Daily Mail

BIG FIRMS LET OFF 25 BILLION POUNDS IN TAXES Britain's biggest firms owe the taxman up to 25.5 billion pounds ($39.60 billion), but are regularly let off the hook, MPs will say on Tuesday.