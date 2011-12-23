The Independent
BA TIGHTENS HEATHROW GRIP WITH 172 MILLION POUND BMI BUY
The owner of British Airways IAG saw off rival
Virgin Atlantic to secure a 172.5 million pounds ($270.57
million) acquisition of BMI that gives it control of
more than half of Heathrow's coveted landing slots.
GROWTH TURNS OUT BETTER THAN ESTIMATED
The economy grew slightly more strongly in the third quarter
of 2011 than previously believed, but was flat in the second
quarter, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday.
The Daily Telegraph
REVAMP AFTER BARCLAYS LOSES MILLIONS ON COPPER AND ALUMINIUM
Barclays has lost tens of millions of dollars on
bets on copper and aluminium prices that went the wrong way,
triggering a restructuring of its lucrative base metals
business.
MERVYN KING: DEBT CRISIS IS CAUSING A DANGEROUS DEPENDENCE
Mervyn King has used his position as vice-chairman of
Europe's "early warning watchdog" to warn that the developing
debt crisis is causing a dangerous "dependence on central
banks".
The Times
NORTH SEA PRODUCTION SINKS UNDER WEIGHT OF COALITION TAX
The government's windfall tax on the North Sea energy
industry has helped to pull third-quarter gas production down to
a record 19 percent, leaving Britain increasingly exposed to
expensive imports.
BARCLAYS' $3 MILLION FINE FOR SALE OF SECURITIES
Barclays has been censured and fined $3 million for
misrepresenting key information used by clients in deciding
whether to buy securities marketed by the bank.
The Guardian
BLACKS LEISURE ON BRINK OF ADMINISTRATION
Thousands of workers at retail chain Blacks Leisure
are facing a nervous Christmas as the outdoor clothing and
equipment firm teeters on the brink of administration.
GEORGE OSBORNE'S FAMILY BUSINESS REVEALS BIG LOSS
Osborne & Little the upmarket fabrics firm chaired by the
chancellor's father has announced a pre-tax loss of 739,000
pounds.
The Daily Mail
BUSINESS BACKS PM OVER EURO VETO ROW
A poll of members of the Institute of Directors found that
77 percent support the defiant stand he took at a Brussels
summit earlier this month.
END OF INTERNET SHOPPING RIP-OFF
Excessive credit card charges for online shopping will be
banned under laws to be unveiled today.