The Times
ARTIST SET TO CASH IN ON FACEBOOK SHARES
A graffiti artist who chose to be paid in Facebook shares
for work on a mural at the social network's headquarters could
collect $200 million when it goes public this year.
ASTRAZENECA AXES 7,300 JOBS, WARNS ON PROFIT
AstraZeneca announced on Thursday that it's cutting 7,300
jobs and that sales will fall sharply this year as it deals
with disappointing scientific productivity.
The Telegraph
UK OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR CURBS ON BONUSES
British opposition leader Ed Miliband on Friday opens a new
front in his war on excessive pay for bankers, as he calls for
curbs on bonuses even at banks that have not required government
bailouts.
OECD SAYS EU BAILOUT FUND IS 'NOT ENOUGH'
The euro zone's bailout funds are not big enough, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
has warned, amid mounting concerns about a Greek default.
The Guardian
BRUSSELS FINDS NEW BLACK HOLE IN GREECE'S FINANCES
Pressure on Greece's recession-stricken economy has
intensified after international debt inspectors admitted an
additional 15 billion euros ($19.76 billion) would be needed to
fill a newly discovered black hole in the country's finances.
The Independent
UK'S CAMERON UNDER PRESSURE TO BLOCK CHIEF'S PAY-OUT
British prime minister David Cameron is under new pressure
to intervene to halt multimillion-pound bonuses for more top
businessmen after it emerged that UK bank and rail bosses are in
line for huge top-up payments next week.
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA IN MERGER TALKS
The London-listed mining giants Xstrata and Glencore
are to stage a 50 billion pound merger in a move that
raised hopes the market for big corporate megadeals could at
last be recovering.