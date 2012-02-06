The Times
TESCO BANK DELAYED UNTIL NEXT YEAR
Tesco Bank has delayed the launch of its current
account until next year. Its much vaunted arrival had been
regarded as a symbolically important breakthrough in attempts
backed by ministers to break up the dominance of the big five
established UK banks.
The Telegraph
EC MAY PROBE 'GLENSTRATA' DEAL
Xstrata and Glencore could face an
unexpected competition hurdle to their proposed 50 billion pound
($79.00 billion) merger, with the EU poised to ignore an earlier
ruling that would have avoided an investigation.
GREECE FALTERS IN DEBT TALKS
The Greek prime minister on Sunday failed to secure a
bondholder agreement despite appealing for help from the bosses
of the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank
to help break the dangerous deadlock.
DUBAI ABANDONS MASSIVE DEBT RESTRUCTURING
Dubai's government has walked away from the $10 billion debt
restructuring of one of its biggest conglomerates, leaving
creditors, including the Royal Bank of Scotland, with
exposure to potentially big losses.
The Guardian
CONFIDENCE PLUMMETS OVER FEARS OF SECOND UK RECESSION
The beleaguered state of the UK economy was underlined on
Sunday by three separate reports revealing that Britain's one
million small and medium-sized businesses were facing their most
difficult year since the recession in 2009.
The Independent
BARCLAYS TO MEET MERLIN LENDING TARGET
Barclays is set to reveal that it has exceeded the
lending targets agreed with the British government when it
unveils its annual results on Friday.
CBI CONDEMNS POLITICIANS 'ANTI-BUSINESS RHETORIC'
The leader of Britain's top employers' body has called on
politicians to stop bashing business for fear it is damaging the
already-fragile economy.