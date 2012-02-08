The Times
SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN REVOLT OVER GLENCORE DEAL
Glencore was facing growing investor opposition on
Tuesday night to its $90 billion tie-up with Xstrata as
it fired the starting gun on the biggest mining merger in
history.
LITTLE CHEF SET FOR ADMINISTRATION
British roadside restaurateur Little Chef will be put
through administration after its private equity owner said talks
with landlords to leave its unprofitable sites had collapsed
The Telegraph
GLENCORE CEO URGED TO WAIVE BONUS PAYMENT
Glencore Chief Executive Mick Davis has been put on
notice to waive his $17.46 million bonus for the completion of
Xstrata's $86 billion merger with Glencore.
GREEK CRISIS DEEPENS AS TALKS FALTER
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was on struggling to
maintain international credibility after missing a third
deadline in a week to deliver an austerity agreement needed to
release a 130 billion euros ($172.15 billion) bailout package.
The Guardian
OSBORNE SAYS UK MUST FIGHT 'ANTI-BUSINESS CULTURE'
British finance minister George Osborne says the UK
government is determined to fight an anti-business culture as
ministers seek to fend off criticism from high-profile financial
figures of their handling of bonuses at Royal Bank of Scotland
and Network Rail.
The Independent
PENSION FUNDS CELEBRATE AS BP INCREASES DIVIDEND
BP brought cheer to Britain's pension funds as the
oil giant hiked its quarterly dividend by 14 percent.