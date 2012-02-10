The Times
SHAREHOLDERS LINE UP TO RESIST GLENCORE MERGER
One of the most influential investors in London's financial
district has publicly rejected the terms of Glencore's
$90 billion planned merger with Xstrata as shareholders demands
for a better deal intensify.
RIO TINTO CHIEF WAIVES BONUS
Rio Tinto's chief executive has decided to
waive a bonus of up to 2 million pounds ($3.17 million) because
of a disastrous acquisition that happened on his watch.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS WINS ROLE IN GLENCORE MERGER
Last-minute lobbying by Barclays has secured it a
role advising on the mega-merger of trading giant Glencore
and miner Xstrata after originally being left
off the advisory roster for the 54-billion-pound deal.
RBS PENSIONERS LATEST VICTIMS OF RBS COST CUTTING
Pensioners of Royal Bank of Scotland have become the
latest victims of the state-backed lender's push to cut costs
after being informed the annual lunch programme for former staff
had been cancelled.
The Guardian
GREECE BOWS TO NEW AUSTERITY MEASURES
European finance ministers are piling the pressure on Greece
to come good on pledges to slash public spending to the bone
before closing a deal on a new 130 billion euros bailout - even
as the prospect of a disastrous default looms closer.
The Independent
BOE PUMPS MORE CASH INTO UK ECONOMY
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee yesterday
announced plans to inject a further 50 billion pounds into the
ailing British economy over the next three months.