The Times
GREEK RESCUE PACKAGE IN DOUBT
Greece's historic 230 billion pound ($360 billion) lifeline
was in grave doubt on Tuesday night after European finance
ministers postponed a meeting that was expected to rubberstamp
the bailout, accusing Athens of failing to meet its obligations.
ROTHSCHILD LOSES CONTROL OF BUMI BOARD
The billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild has suffered
his second defeat in a week, losing control of the board of Bumi
at the hands of the mining company's Indonesian
investors.
LLOYDS SET TO SPLASH OUT ON THAI FLOODS
Lloyd's said that it had provisionally calculated a
claims bill of $2.2 billion for its member insurers after the
Thai floods, meaning the world's oldest insurance market is
liable for up to 15 percent of a natural disaster set to cost
the insurance industry up to $20 billion.
The Daily Telegraph
UK FAMILIES TO BENEFIT FROM INFLATION DROP
Households are expected to receive a welcome boost on
Wednesday when the Bank of England signals that inflation will
fall below 2 percent in the coming months, offering consumers
some respite after two years of shrinking incomes.
CWW CHIEF SET FOR SALE JACKPOT
Cable & Wireless Worldwide's new chief executive,
Gavin Darby, stands to make more than 600,000 pounds from the
sale of the company to Vodafone, after less than three
months' work.
The Guardian
FEARS GROW FOR THOUSANDS OF GENERAL MOTORS UK JOBS
Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable, met executives
from General Motors last week to discuss the automotive
group's UK operations amid speculation that 2,800 jobs are under
threat at one of the country's largest car factories.
The Independent
RELIEF FOR BOE AS INFLATION FALLS
The Bank of England gained crucial ground in its battle to
tame the soaring cost of living on Wednesday as inflation fell
in January to its lowest level for more than a year.