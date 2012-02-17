The Times
EX-MERRILL BROKER FINED IN MARKET ABUSE CASE
The crackdown on insider trading in the UK's financial
district intensified on Thursday when a former senior Merrill
Lynch broker was fined 350,000 pounds for market abuse.
UNION THREATENS BANK OF IRELAND WITH STRIKE
Ireland's largest banking trade union has threatened Bank of
Ireland with industrial action, arguing that government
efforts to micromanage the sector were proving "increasingly
problematic".
The Daily Telegraph
UK BANKERS CAUGHT UP IN TAX EVASION ALLEGATIONS
Three senior investment bankers have emerged as being among
the 16 individuals arrested last week as part of an
investigation into allegations of tax evasion involving film
financing schemes.
BANKS AND HEDGE FUNDS FACE RANGERS' TAX PENALTY
Banks and hedge funds are among around 300 companies that
have been drawn into the tax crackdown that pushed Scottish
football club Rangers into administration this week.
TESCO CRITICISED OVER UNPAID JOB ADVERT
Tesco incurred the wrath of thousands of customers
and jobseekers on social networking site Twitter on Thursday
after a job paying no wages was advertised through Jobcentre
Plus.
The Guardian
GM POSTS RECORD PROFIT OF $7.6 BILLION
In its first full year since emerging from bankruptcy,
General Motors has posted a record profit of $7.6
billion, though European woes weighed on the car firm's results
in the last months of 2011
The Independent
BAE SYSTEMS IN RETREAT AFTER WEAK SALES
BAE Systems raised the prospect of even more job
cuts on Thursday as Britain's biggest defence contractor
announced disappointing results for 2011 and forecast that sales
would remain stagnant this year.
MOODY'S STOKES FEAR WITH BANKS DOWNGRADE THREAT
Moody's sent shockwaves through the global banking system
and sparked fury in the UK's financial district on Thursday as
the ratings agency threatened to slash the credit scores of more
than 100 banks in the wake of Europe's debt crisis.