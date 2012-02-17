The Times

EX-MERRILL BROKER FINED IN MARKET ABUSE CASE

The crackdown on insider trading in the UK's financial district intensified on Thursday when a former senior Merrill Lynch broker was fined 350,000 pounds for market abuse.

UNION THREATENS BANK OF IRELAND WITH STRIKE

Ireland's largest banking trade union has threatened Bank of Ireland with industrial action, arguing that government efforts to micromanage the sector were proving "increasingly problematic".

The Daily Telegraph

UK BANKERS CAUGHT UP IN TAX EVASION ALLEGATIONS

Three senior investment bankers have emerged as being among the 16 individuals arrested last week as part of an investigation into allegations of tax evasion involving film financing schemes.

BANKS AND HEDGE FUNDS FACE RANGERS' TAX PENALTY

Banks and hedge funds are among around 300 companies that have been drawn into the tax crackdown that pushed Scottish football club Rangers into administration this week.

TESCO CRITICISED OVER UNPAID JOB ADVERT

Tesco incurred the wrath of thousands of customers and jobseekers on social networking site Twitter on Thursday after a job paying no wages was advertised through Jobcentre Plus.

The Guardian

GM POSTS RECORD PROFIT OF $7.6 BILLION

In its first full year since emerging from bankruptcy, General Motors has posted a record profit of $7.6 billion, though European woes weighed on the car firm's results in the last months of 2011

The Independent

BAE SYSTEMS IN RETREAT AFTER WEAK SALES

BAE Systems raised the prospect of even more job cuts on Thursday as Britain's biggest defence contractor announced disappointing results for 2011 and forecast that sales would remain stagnant this year.

MOODY'S STOKES FEAR WITH BANKS DOWNGRADE THREAT

Moody's sent shockwaves through the global banking system and sparked fury in the UK's financial district on Thursday as the ratings agency threatened to slash the credit scores of more than 100 banks in the wake of Europe's debt crisis.