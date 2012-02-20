The Times
GREEN BANKS WILL PLAY IT SAFE
Hopes that the UK's 3 billion pound Green Investment Bank
will encourage development of early stage renewable technologies
have been dashed by the man picked to oversee the project.
TRAVELODGE TO WELCOME AMERICAN HEDGE FUNDS
The budget hotel chain Travelodge is set to be taken over by
two American hedge funds in a deal designed to prevent the
company collapsing under heavy debts.
The Daily Telegraph
FOUR SEASONS IN TALKS TO REFINANCE DEBTS
Four Seasons, Britain's biggest care homes operator, is in
talks with potential new equity investors to help the business
grapple with its crippling debt burden.
LLOYDS TO STRIP BANK CHIEFS OF BONUSES
Lloyds Banking Group is to strip five directors of
more than 1 million pounds in bonuses as a penalty for a
financial scandal that cost the taxpayer-backed bank 3.2 billion
pounds ($5.06 billion) last year.
The Guardian
GREECE IN LAST-MINUTE TALKS TO SECURE BAILOUT
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is to hold last-minute
talks with euro zone finance ministers on Monday to ensure his
near-bankrupt country finally secures a vital 130 billion euro
bailout and avoids a default on its debts that could put the
single currency at risk.
The Independent
UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE BIGGEST LEAP IN LAST DECADE
Renewed confidence in the British housing market has
prompted the biggest monthly increase in the asking price for a
decade.
ONLINE GROCER SETS OUT STALL FOR SALE
Abel & Cole, the online organic grocer, is preparing its
second attempt to sell the business, with an estimated price tag
of more than 30 million pounds, following a stalled sale process
last year.