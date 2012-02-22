The Times

CBI CRITICISES UK OPPOSITION TAX-CUT PROPOSALS

The Labour Party's tax-cutting proposals are affordable and would undermine investors' confidence in Britain, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Tuesday.

GREEK BAILOUT NEWS HELPS WALL STREET

The Dow Jones industrial average went through the 13,000-points level for the first time in nearly four years amid optimism about the bailout for Greece and upbeat company results.

The Telegraph

UK TAX RATE "FAILING TO BOOST REVENUES"

The amount of income tax paid in Britain fell sharply last month in the first formal indication that the new 50 pence higher rate is not raising the expected amount of revenue.

TESCO OFFERS TO PAY JOBLESS FOR WORK EXPERIENCE

Tesco has offered to pay work experience candidates referred to the supermarket through Jobcentre Plus, which helps find work for the unemployment, after a public outcry on Twitter led to activists gatecrashing a store.

QE "NOT ALL BAD NEWS FOR PENSIONERS"

British pensioners have not been hit as hard as they say by quantitative easing and should accept that they must bear the burden of the downturn alongside working households, according to Charlie Bean, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.

The Guardian

PAYPAL HANDS IRELAND BIGGEST POST-CRISIS JOBS BOOST

Irish premier Enda Kenny has described the creation of 1,000 new jobs in Ireland by Ebay's online payment group PayPal as a signal of confidence in the country and its people even though the nation continues to struggle with recession and the euro crisis.

The Independent

UK'S CBI CALLS FOR SCRAPPING OF CARBON PENALTY

The CBI is calling on the government to overhaul the penalty system for excessive carbon emissions, branding its handling of the 1 billion pounds-a-year carbon reduction scheme as dishonest and "discredited" and demanding that it is scrapped.

HSBC TO ISSUE SHARES TO PAY UK BONUSES

HSBC is to issue tens of millions of pounds worth of new shares to pay its top staff their bonuses.