The Times
PEUGEOT AND GM IN ALLIANCE TALKS
The future of Vauxhall manufacturing in England is under a
cloud once more after American parent General Motors
revealed it was negotiating with PSA Peugeot Citroen
to create the world's largest carmaking alliance.
RBS SET TO ANNOUNCE BONUS CUTS
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to announce on
Thursday the reduction of more than 100 million pounds ($156.67
million) from the bonuses of its investment bankers.
The Telegraph
BRITISH GAS SET TO REVEAL STRONG PROFITS AS CHARGES SOAR
Centrica is set onn Thursday to reignite the debate
over energy company earnings when it reveals profits for its
British Gas household electricity and gas business that are
expected to be in excess of 1.5 million pounds a day.
EDINBURGH WOOLLEN MILL BUYS MOST OF PEACOCKS
Peacocks, the discount fashion and homewares
chain, has been partially rescued by rival retailer Edinburgh
Woollen Mill, saving 6,000 jobs.
SPAIN APPLIES FOR EASIER DEFICIT REDUCTION TARGETS
Spain has appealed to Brussels for softer deficit reduction
targets, raising fears that Europe's rescue strategies are
unworkable in the bigger euro zone economies and not just
Greece.
The Guardian
OIL PRICES HIT NEW HIGH OVER IRAN NUCLEAR ROW
Oil prices reached a record high in sterling on Wednesday as
jitters over a possible attack on Iran outweighed concerns that
slowing export orders in China and the euro zone crisis could
jeopardise global growth.
The Independent
TCHENGUIZ WINS UK JUDICIAL REVIEW OF SFO RAIDS
Britain's Serious Fraud Office suffered a serious bloody
nose on Wednesday, after a High Court judge granted the
Tchenguiz brothers a judicial review into their arrests and
searches of their homes and offices in raids last year.
FURTHER UK QE MORE LIKELY, MEETING MINUTES SHOW
The prospect of further monetary stimulus from the Bank of
England appeared more likely on Wednesday as the minutes of the
latest meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee
revealed that two members voted in favour of buying more assets
last month.