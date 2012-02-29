The Times

VODAFONE WARNS EU COMMISSION TO RELAX PRICES

Vodafone was in head-on conflict with the European Commission on Tuesday after warning that mobile companies would slash investment in new networks if regulators did not ease up on prices.

YAHOO THREATENS TO SUE FACEBOOK

Yahoo is threatening to sue Facebook over claims of patent infringement and is demanding licensing fees for the use of its technology.

The Telegraph

UK AUDITOR QUESTIONED BARCLAYS TAX SCHEME

Barclays' auditor raised concerns over two tax avoidance schemes created by the bank that were later rejected by the tax authorities as "highly abusive".

POLISH COAL PRODUCER CIRCLES NEW WORLD

Polish coking coal producer JSW has held early-stage talks with BXR Group, which owns 64 percent of Czech-based New World, about a combination of the FTSE 250 company with the Polish business.

The Guardian

UK'S OSBORNE DRAFTS NEW LAW ON TAX DODGING

A new law against corporate tax dodging will be announced in UK finance minister George Osborne's budget next month in his latest effort to crack down on corporate tax avoidance after the Treasury shut down two schemes this week that Barclays used to avoid at least 500 million pounds of tax.

The Independent

RBS BOUGHT OWN MARKET BONDS TO AVOID TAX

Royal Bank of Scotland paid zero tax in 2009 on trades similar to the one which this week saw Barclays harshly criticised for tax avoidance.

IRELAND TO HOLD REFERENDUM ON EURO FISCAL TREATY

Irish voters will have their say on the European Union fiscal treaty after the Dublin authorities reluctantly announced a referendum on Tuesday.