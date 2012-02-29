The Times
VODAFONE WARNS EU COMMISSION TO RELAX PRICES
Vodafone was in head-on conflict with the European
Commission on Tuesday after warning that mobile companies would
slash investment in new networks if regulators did not ease up
on prices.
YAHOO THREATENS TO SUE FACEBOOK
Yahoo is threatening to sue Facebook over
claims of patent infringement and is demanding licensing fees
for the use of its technology.
The Telegraph
UK AUDITOR QUESTIONED BARCLAYS TAX SCHEME
Barclays' auditor raised concerns over two tax
avoidance schemes created by the bank that were later rejected
by the tax authorities as "highly abusive".
POLISH COAL PRODUCER CIRCLES NEW WORLD
Polish coking coal producer JSW has held
early-stage talks with BXR Group, which owns 64 percent of
Czech-based New World, about a combination of the FTSE 250
company with the Polish business.
The Guardian
UK'S OSBORNE DRAFTS NEW LAW ON TAX DODGING
A new law against corporate tax dodging will be announced in
UK finance minister George Osborne's budget next month in his
latest effort to crack down on corporate tax avoidance after the
Treasury shut down two schemes this week that Barclays
used to avoid at least 500 million pounds of tax.
The Independent
RBS BOUGHT OWN MARKET BONDS TO AVOID TAX
Royal Bank of Scotland paid zero tax in 2009 on
trades similar to the one which this week saw Barclays
harshly criticised for tax avoidance.
IRELAND TO HOLD REFERENDUM ON EURO FISCAL TREATY
Irish voters will have their say on the European Union
fiscal treaty after the Dublin authorities reluctantly announced
a referendum on Tuesday.