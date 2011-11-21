LONDON Nov 21 The Times

INDIAN POLICE RAID VODAFONE IN CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

Vodafone was facing a fresh crisis in one of its key growth markets on Sunday after police raided its main offices in India as part of a multibillion-pound corruption investigation.

GREEN DEAL FORECAST GIVES COLD COMFORT TO INSULATION BOOM HOPES

Government ministers have heralded it as "the biggest home improvement programme since the Second World War", but their own economists predict the number of homes insulated under the Green Deal will slump, not rise.

SHOP CHIEFS SAY CUTTING VAT WOULD BE A MISTAKE

Leading retailers oppose a cut in VAT despite fears of another difficult year ahead for the consumer market. A survey of 25 business leaders found that nearly three quarters of retail bosses were against a cut. Only 12 percent were in favour.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE SAYS SECRET LABOUR DEAL FORCED HAND ON NORTHERN ROCK

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has defended the timing of the government's sale of Northern Rock, saying his hand was forced by a secret agreement Labour made with Brussels when the lender was nationalised in 2008.

PHOENIX CONSIDERS 1 BILLION POUND TAKEOVER OFFER FROM CVC

Phoenix Group is considering a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners after a bid from rival closed-end insurance group Resolution fell through.

PAY GAP BETWEEN RICH AND POOR AT ITS HIGHEST

The gap between Britain's highest earners and its lowest has reached an all-time high, highlighting the extent to which the economic downturn has hit the poorest households.

BIG FOUR RALLY TO SCRAP EU PLANS FOR AUDITING SHAKE-UP

The Big Four accountancy firms have mobilised a united campaign to persuade Brussels to scrap a radical shake-up of the auditing industry which is due next week.

The Guardian

CBI SEEKS STATE BOOST FOR UK EXPORTS TO BOOMING ECONOMIES

The CBI has urged the government to give a 20 billion pound cash boost to the economy over the next decade through a radical overhaul of Britain's export strategy focusing on providing the right products for the world's high-growth markets.

The Independent

WPP STAFF LINKED TO "US SENATOR DONATIONS"

Individuals and lobbying groups linked to the advertising giant WPP have emerged as some of the biggest backers of Jeff Sessions, one of America's most hardline Republican senators.

SLUMP IN FOOTFALL RAISES FEARS FOR CHRISTMAS TRADING

Footfall on the high street slumped last month by its biggest amount since December's snowfall, with a sharp north-south divide developing, reinforcing fears for the Christmas trading period.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)