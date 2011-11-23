The Times

DE LA RUE LIFTED BY UPRISINGS AND ITS OWN QUIET REVOLUTION

The world's newest nation, South Sudan, has helped De La Rue , the planet's biggest banknote printer, to recover from the scandal that forced its chief executive to resign last summer.

PUB CHAIN JOBS CULL WILL "FREE UP GUYS WHO RUN BUSINESS"

The chairman of Mitchells & Butlers has launched a redundancy programme among its 800 head office and support staff in an attempt to change a "culture of bureaucracy".

AUSTERITY BRITAIN TAKES THE SHINE OFF SIGNET

Signet, the American owner of H Samuel and Ernest Jones, has blamed the government's austerity measures for a dip in sales and margins.

BRITAIN SLOW ON THE UPTAKE OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA

More than a thousand multiple sclerosis patients in Britain have been prescribed Sativex, a mouthspray to relieve muscle pain derived from the widely abused plant. GW Pharmaceuticals , which grows cannabis on two secret plantations in the south of England, revealed on Tuesday that British sales of Sativex had reached 3.3 million pounds since regulators gave it the green light in summer 2010.

The Telegraph

DEFICIT CUTTING BEATS FORECAST

The government remains on course to meet its deficit reduction targets this year despite the weakness of the UK recovery, economists said, after borrowing in October came in below target.

INVESTORS VENT ANGER AT BANKS OVER BONDS

Europe's biggest banks have been warned they could face a debt buyers' strike by one of the world's leading investor groups, amid an increasingly bitter feud over controversial changes to their bonds.

ANGLO HAILS MORE CHILEAN COPPER

Miner Anglo American will complete the ramp-up of its Los Bronces copper mine faster than it previously expected, according to John MacKenzie, the head of its copper business.

The Guardian

CITY HIT BY RISING FEAR OF "HIGH-IMPACT" UK BANKING CRISIS

Fears that the UK banking system could be battered by a "high-impact event" are now more acute than at any time since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, a Bank of England survey showed on Tuesday -- with anxiety about the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone at the top of the worry list.

NATIONWIDE LIFTS PROFITS AND PREDICTS NO INTEREST RATE RISE UNTIL 2013

Nationwide, Britain's biggest building society, is predicting no interest rate rise until 2013, but small falls in house prices in the coming months.

The Independent

FEARS FOR THOMAS COOK AFTER SHARES SINK 75 PERCENT

Thomas Cook remained defiant about its long-term future on Tuesday, even as three-quarters of its market capitalisation was wiped off after a "deterioration" in its recent trading and its "cash and liquidity position".

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)