MARKET TURMOIL PUTS BRAKES ON FORMULA ONE FLOTATION
Formula One's flotation on the Singapore stock market will be pushed back until later in 2012 due to volatility in the world's stock markets.
HUNT DEFIED ADVICE ON BSKYB BID
Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt defied government legal advice by communicating privately with News Corp's James Murdoch about the company's bid for British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, according to testimony heard by the Leveson Inquiry on Thursday.
The Times
IMF DENIES PREPARING 300 BILLION EURO SPANISH BAILOUT
The International Monetary Fund denied Wednesday reports that it had started drawing up plans for a Spanish bailout, amid rising speculation the country would be forced to ask for a financial rescue.
EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE IN BID TO SAVE EURO, SAYS MERKEL
Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said there were "no taboos" in the effort to save the euro currency. But European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB could not fill the vacuum left by European political inaction.
The Independent
PELTZ STIRS TAKEOVER TALK AT INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
New York billionaire Nelson Peltz has a 4.3 percent stake in InterContinental Hotels Group, stoking speculation that the company may be the target of a takeover. Peltz has previously taken stakes in PepsiCo and Heinz in an effort to make changes at those companies.
BAE SYSTEMS CUTS 620 JOBS
British defense contractor BAE Systems said it is embarking on a redundancy programme that would cut 620 UK jobs, part of a cost-cutting drive as the firm adjusts to reductions in UK military spending.
The Guardian
THIRD U-TURN AS OSBORNE SCRAPS CHARITY TAX PLAN
British finance minister George Osborne scrapped "charity tax" proposals that would have removed tax breaks for wealthy donors, the third such reversal, after plans to impose VAT on pasties and static caravans were also scrapped.
TOP XSTRATA STAFF TO SHARE 240 MILLION POUNDS AFTER GLENCORE DEAL GOES THROUGH
Mining company Xstrata said its top staff will share more than 240 million pounds if a merger with the Swiss-based Glencore goes through, in a move that threatens to inflame investor tensions over executive pay.
