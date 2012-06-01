June 1 The Daily Telegraph

MARKET TURMOIL PUTS BRAKES ON FORMULA ONE FLOTATION

Formula One's flotation on the Singapore stock market will be pushed back until later in 2012 due to volatility in the world's stock markets.

HUNT DEFIED ADVICE ON BSKYB BID

Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt defied government legal advice by communicating privately with News Corp's James Murdoch about the company's bid for British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, according to testimony heard by the Leveson Inquiry on Thursday.

The Times

IMF DENIES PREPARING 300 BILLION EURO SPANISH BAILOUT

The International Monetary Fund denied Wednesday reports that it had started drawing up plans for a Spanish bailout, amid rising speculation the country would be forced to ask for a financial rescue.

EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE IN BID TO SAVE EURO, SAYS MERKEL

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said there were "no taboos" in the effort to save the euro currency. But European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB could not fill the vacuum left by European political inaction.

The Independent

PELTZ STIRS TAKEOVER TALK AT INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS

New York billionaire Nelson Peltz has a 4.3 percent stake in InterContinental Hotels Group, stoking speculation that the company may be the target of a takeover. Peltz has previously taken stakes in PepsiCo and Heinz in an effort to make changes at those companies.

BAE SYSTEMS CUTS 620 JOBS

British defense contractor BAE Systems said it is embarking on a redundancy programme that would cut 620 UK jobs, part of a cost-cutting drive as the firm adjusts to reductions in UK military spending.

The Guardian

THIRD U-TURN AS OSBORNE SCRAPS CHARITY TAX PLAN

British finance minister George Osborne scrapped "charity tax" proposals that would have removed tax breaks for wealthy donors, the third such reversal, after plans to impose VAT on pasties and static caravans were also scrapped.

TOP XSTRATA STAFF TO SHARE 240 MILLION POUNDS AFTER GLENCORE DEAL GOES THROUGH

Mining company Xstrata said its top staff will share more than 240 million pounds if a merger with the Swiss-based Glencore goes through, in a move that threatens to inflame investor tensions over executive pay.