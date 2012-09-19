THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pentagon calls for more information from BAE and EADS The Pentagon has called for more information from BAE Systems and EADS over their proposed 30 billion pound ($48.76 billion) mega-merger, suggesting the defence and aerospace companies have work to do to secure political backing for the deal.

DEBENHAMS SHRUGS OFF GLOOM OF HIGH STREET AND WEATHER Debenhams has shrugged off a slowdown on the high street and Britain's wet weather to deliver like-for-like sales growth ahead of market expectations.

IRISH BUYERS STAFFORD GROUP WAITS IN WINGS OF JJB DEAL If JJB Sports fails to close its rescue deal with Sports Direct, the company could be broken up or sold to a private Irish conglomerate, Stafford Group.

UBS WAS AWARE OF ADOBOLI'S TRADING PROBLEMS PRIOR TO ARREST UBS was aware of a $3.6 billion black hole in trading accounts produced by the alleged rogue trader Kweku Adoboli six weeks before he was arrested, a court heard.

THE TIMES

CABLE WILL "SIT IN JUDGEMENT" OVER BAE MERGER IF PLAN REACHES WESTMINSTER

Vince Cable will be given the sole British government power to adjudicate on the future of BAE Systems' merger with EADS if the two press ahead with the deal.

JD SPORTS DROPS OUT OF RACE FOR RIVAL

JD Sports Fashion has ruled itself out of a rescue bid for JJB Sports, its floundering rival.

SETTLEMENT IS OPTION FOR VODAFONE IN TAX ROW

Vodafone has taken the first step towards a negotiated settlement over its $2.2 billion tax dispute in India.

THE INDEPENDENT

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EXIT COSTS MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United is counting the cost of last season's shock early exit from the Champions League, announcing the double whammy of a pre-tax loss of 4.7 million pounds ($7.64 million) and sharp revenue decline.