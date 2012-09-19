THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
Pentagon calls for more information from BAE and EADS
The Pentagon has called for more information from BAE Systems
and EADS over their proposed 30 billion pound
($48.76 billion) mega-merger, suggesting the defence and
aerospace companies have work to do to secure political backing
for the deal.
DEBENHAMS SHRUGS OFF GLOOM OF HIGH STREET AND WEATHER
Debenhams has shrugged off a slowdown on the high street
and Britain's wet weather to deliver like-for-like sales growth
ahead of market expectations.
IRISH BUYERS STAFFORD GROUP WAITS IN WINGS OF JJB DEAL
If JJB Sports fails to close its rescue deal with Sports
Direct, the company could be broken up or sold to a
private Irish conglomerate, Stafford Group.
UBS WAS AWARE OF ADOBOLI'S TRADING PROBLEMS PRIOR TO ARREST
UBS was aware of a $3.6 billion black hole in trading
accounts produced by the alleged rogue trader Kweku Adoboli six
weeks before he was arrested, a court heard.
THE TIMES
CABLE WILL "SIT IN JUDGEMENT" OVER BAE MERGER IF PLAN
REACHES WESTMINSTER
Vince Cable will be given the sole British government power
to adjudicate on the future of BAE Systems' merger with
EADS if the two press ahead with the deal.
JD SPORTS DROPS OUT OF RACE FOR RIVAL
JD Sports Fashion has ruled itself out of a rescue
bid for JJB Sports, its floundering rival.
SETTLEMENT IS OPTION FOR VODAFONE IN TAX ROW
Vodafone has taken the first step towards a
negotiated settlement over its $2.2 billion tax dispute in
India.
THE INDEPENDENT
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EXIT COSTS MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester United is counting the cost of last
season's shock early exit from the Champions League, announcing
the double whammy of a pre-tax loss of 4.7 million pounds ($7.64
million) and sharp revenue decline.