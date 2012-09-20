THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
SMITHS GROUP WARNS BOE'S MONEY PRINTING HINDERS INVESTMENT
Smiths Group, the FTSE 100 engineering and
technology company, has warned the Bank of England's
quantitative easing programme is forcing it to pump money into
its pension pot that could otherwise be spent on investment and
shareholder dividends.
JJB SPORTS SALE HIT BY HMRC TAX INVESTIGATION
The sale of beleaguered retailer JJB Sports has been dealt a
blow after details of a multi-million pound tax investigation by
HM Revenue & Customs emerged.
HOPE FOR BP IN RUSSIA AS BOB DUDLEY MEETS VLADIMIR PUTIN
BP's hopes of exiting its troublesome Russian joint
venture and securing a new role in the country have been
bolstered by a meeting between its chief executive, Bob Dudley
and President Vladimir Putin.
THE TIMES
THIS IS A MARRIAGE MADE IN HEAVEN, SAYS EADS' ENDERS
The boss of EADS, the Franco-German aerospace and
defence group planning to merge with BAE Systems, has
claimed that a combination of the two would make a "perfect
fit".
THE GUARDIAN
MP'S DEMAND MORATORIUM ON ARCTIC OIL DRILLING
Commons environment committee urges Shell and
others in the energy sector to halt exploration until safety
improves, and calls for unlimited pollution penalties and
creation of 'no-drill zone'.
FSA: WE WARNED BARCLAYS ON LIBOR IN 2010
The Financial Services Authority demanded more "openness"
from Bob Diamond when it approved his appointment as chief
executive of Barclays in September 2010.
THE INDEPENDENT
FRENCH CONNECTION WORKS ON TURNAROUND AFTER FULL-YEAR LOSS
French Connection's chief executive has admitted
its products have "not been up to scratch" in the past year
after the fashion retailer slipped into the red and its shares
tumbled.
WILLIAM HILL LOOKING AT JOINT BID FOR SPORTINGBET
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, said it
had its eye on the Australian part of on online gambling group
Sportingbet, which was the subject of failed takeover
talks with Ladbrokes last year.