The Times
BAE TO TEST UNMANNED AIRCRAFT IN BRITISH AIRSPACE NEXT YEAR
BAE Systems' twin-engine remotely piloted Mantis jet
will make its inaugural flight over mainland Britain next year.
ALARM AS PENSION CHANGES PAINT HEALTHIER PICTURE
Employers are being warned not to flatter their accounts by
making unrealistic pension assumptions after it emerged that one
employer in eight cut their projections for life expectancy last
year.
The Daily Telegraph
LIBOR SCANDAL: LAW FIRMS EXPECTED TO TARGET BARCLAYS
Edwin Coe, the London law firm that brought a High Court case
against the government on behalf of 55,000 Railtrack
shareholders, expects to pursue Barclays over the Libor
mispricing scandal, the firm's head of litigation said.
PULLING XSTRATA DEAL COULD COST GLENCORE 300 MLN STG BREAK
FEE
Glencore could be forced to pay almost 300 million
pounds ($470.5 million) in break fees if it decides to walk away
from its planned merger with Xstrata, documents show.
POWERLEAGUE WEIGHS RIVAL BID FOR GOALS SOCCER CENTRES
Patron Capital, the owner of five-a-side football company
Powerleague, has started due diligence on its rival Goals Soccer
Centre, a move that could spark a bidding war with
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.