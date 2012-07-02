The Times

BAE TO TEST UNMANNED AIRCRAFT IN BRITISH AIRSPACE NEXT YEAR BAE Systems' twin-engine remotely piloted Mantis jet will make its inaugural flight over mainland Britain next year.

ALARM AS PENSION CHANGES PAINT HEALTHIER PICTURE

Employers are being warned not to flatter their accounts by making unrealistic pension assumptions after it emerged that one employer in eight cut their projections for life expectancy last year.

The Daily Telegraph

LIBOR SCANDAL: LAW FIRMS EXPECTED TO TARGET BARCLAYS Edwin Coe, the London law firm that brought a High Court case against the government on behalf of 55,000 Railtrack shareholders, expects to pursue Barclays over the Libor mispricing scandal, the firm's head of litigation said.

PULLING XSTRATA DEAL COULD COST GLENCORE 300 MLN STG BREAK FEE

Glencore could be forced to pay almost 300 million pounds ($470.5 million) in break fees if it decides to walk away from its planned merger with Xstrata, documents show.

POWERLEAGUE WEIGHS RIVAL BID FOR GOALS SOCCER CENTRES

Patron Capital, the owner of five-a-side football company Powerleague, has started due diligence on its rival Goals Soccer Centre, a move that could spark a bidding war with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.