LONDON Jan 23 The Daily Telegraph
KING WARNS AGAINST ABANDONING INFLATION TARGET
Bank of England governor Mervyn King said abandoning the bank's
inflation-targeting remit would be irresponsible and could risk
a return to the high inflation of the 1970s. King, who will be
succeeded by Mark Carney in July, said retaining a 2 percent
target for inflation was an "essential" part of monetary policy.
ROSE'S APPOINTMENT AT OCADO WELCOMED BY INVESTORS
The appointment of retail industry veteran Stuart Rose as
chairman of Ocado was welcomed by investors in the
online grocer on Tuesday, sending its shares up by more than 6
percent.
GOVERNMENT WANTS BSKYB TO END BBC CHARGES
The government wants BSkyB to stop charging the BBC and
other public service broadcasters fees for carrying their
channels on its satellite service. Culture minister Ed Vaizey
will say on Wednesday that the government will intervene if
BSkyB does not voluntarily stop the charges, which total around
7 million pounds ($11 million) a year, the newspaper said,
The Times
RETAILER HMV'S CHANCE OF SURVIVAL IMPROVE AFTER HILCO MOVE
The future for HMV, the music and DVD retailer that went into
administration last week, brightened after specialist investor
Hilco effectively took control on Tuesday. Hilco, which buys
distressed businesses, said it had bought HMV's debt to provide
stability for the business during the administration.
The Guardian
JUMP IN GOVERNMENT BORROWING PUTS BRITAIN'S AAA STATUS AT RISK
Ratings agencies came under increased pressure to downgrade
Britain's coveted AAA credit status on Tuesday when official
figures showed government borrowing in December rose by a
higher-than-expected 15.4 billion pounds.
All three agencies had put the UK on negative watch, and
were expected to downgrade its rating unless tax receipts
rebounded in January, the newspaper said.