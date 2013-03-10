LONDON, March 10 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
WPP'S SORRELL NEEDS BIGGER PAY CUT, WARN INVESTORS
Martin Sorrell's future at the helm of WPP, the world's
biggest advertising agency, has been thrown into fresh doubt
after a new investor rebellion over his bumper pay deals.
VIRGIN ATLANTIC FACES RECORD LOSS
Virgin Atlantic is facing record annual losses of 135
million pounds ($202 million), raising fears of job cuts at the
airline.
PENSION GIANTS EYE NUCLEAR SWOOP
Giant pension funds are considering a stake in Britain's first
nuclear power station in more than two decades. French energy
company EDF ramped up its global search for
deep-pocketed partners to help fund new reactors at Hinkley
Point after Centrica pulled out of the project last
month.
EUROTUNNEL IN FRENCH PORTS BID
Eurotunnel is battling incumbent holder, the Cote
d'Opale Chamber of Commerce, for a 50-year concession to run the
cross-Channel ports of Calais and Boulogne.
LADBROKES PLOTS PLAYTECH DEAL
Bookmaker Ladbrokes is poised to strike a deal with
Playtech, the gaming software supplier, in a move to
boost its online operations.
The Sunday Telegraph
PRUDENTIAL SET TO RAISE DIVIDEND
Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, is to buck the
trend among some UK insurers by raising its dividend to
shareholders when it reports 2012 results this week.
INVESCO BUYS IN TO MORRISONS' ONLINE VISION
Invesco has become the largest shareholder in Wm Morrison
Supermarkets, Britain's No. 4 grocer, which will this
week signal that it intends to start an online grocery business.
WH SMITH BRINGS BACK DVDS AFTER HMV FAILURE
WH Smith, the books and stationery retailer, is
returning to the CDs and DVDs market after the collapse of HMV.
The Independent on Sunday
HS2 IN BUDGET CRISIS BEFORE A TRACK IS LAID
High Speed Two (HS2), the rail link that will carve through
hundreds of miles of British countryside from London to
Manchester and Leeds, is in crisis over its 33 billion pound
($49.3 billion) budget four years before construction even
starts.
EDF SUBSIDY TO PUT UK ON NUCLEAR PATH
The British government is understood to have agreed a 35-year
subsidy to French energy group EDF to build the first
in a new wave of nuclear power stations.