LONDON Aug 4 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
Plans for a government sale of shares in Lloyds Banking
Group, and a surge in the lender's stock market value,
have put Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio in line for a
bonus windfall worth well over 2 million pounds ($3 million) -
far more than the sum outlined by the bank five months ago.
Marex Spectron, the London commodities broker backed by
Jeremy Isaacs, former head of Lehman Brothers Europe, is
considering a bid for the JP Morgan Chase subsidiary
caught in a storm over metal prices.
Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Allianz,
Europe's biggest insurance company, to make a 2 billion pound
bid for a 30 percent stake in Yorkshire Water.
HSBC is set to report a 15 percent rise in interim
profits on Monday as three years of radical restructuring
continue to bear fruit.
Cyprus is seeking to pump 17 million euros of emergency cash
into its national airline in an attempt to save it from
bankruptcy.
Guy Hands, the tax-exiled private equity tycoon, has put his
green energy company Infinis up for sale for 1.5 billion pounds
as he attempts to recoup the huge losses from his failed buyout
of the EMI record label.
Postal staff want to set up a "workers' trust" to hold their
10 percent stake in Royal Mail, in an attempt to gain more power
over the business. The trust would control the stake the
government has promised to set aside for staff when the postal
service is listed on the London Stock Exchange later this year.
Tesco is the only supermarket to have increased its
share of the online grocery market in the past year, according
to industry data, suggesting Britain's biggest retailer is
extending its dominance beyond the high street.
More than 40 percent of the companies in the North Sea
produce no oil and do not have the finances to be able to do so,
according to research from advisory firm Hannon Westwood.
Treasury officials have held talks with private insurers
about taking on the Help to Buy scheme's 12 billion pound
liabilities when the housing initiative ends.
Maurice Levy, head of the French advertising group Publicis
, predicted competition watchdogs will not force
sell-offs after his group's planned merger with its American
rival Omnicom.
Mark Wilson, the new chief executive of Aviva, warned
his staff that no one in the company will get a bonus this year
unless they hit targets linked to a 400 million pounds
cost-cutting plan.
The 200 million pound sale of Defence Support Group, a
state-owned company that maintains armoured trucks for the
military, has hit a snag over the ownership of intellectual
property.
The Sunday Telegraph:
One of Britain's biggest insurers, Legal & General,
has signalled a 12 billion pound boost to Britain's economy by
declaring it wants to increase investment in the nation's
infrastructure from 3 billion pounds to 15 billion over the next
10 years.
The new chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland
, Ross McEwan, was facing his first challenge this
weekend after leading shareholders in the bank signalled they
would not support breaking it up even if the Treasury insisted
on going ahead.
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the maverick founder of easyJet, is
preparing to do battle with low cost supermarkets such as Aldi
and Lidl by launching his own budget food chain by the end of
the year.
Embattled bookmaker Ladbrokes risks taking another
hit in the markets this week amid fears of a second profit
warning and a 31 percent collapse in half-year profits.
The Bank of England is expected to raise its growth
forecasts and lower its inflation outlook this week as Governor
Mark Carney unveils a radical new commitment to low rates in
what is likely to be a further boost for the recovery.
HSBC is expected to report a $2 billion increase in
profits on Monday for the first six months of the year as
Britain's largest lender's efficiency drive bears fruit.
Hedge funds are threatening to undermine the Co-operative
Group's last-ditch plan to rescue its stricken banking arm after
amassing major positions in 300 million pounds of the lender's
bonds.
The Wellcome Trust retains an investment in payday lender
Wonga despite announcing that it had sold its direct
shareholding. The Sunday Telegraph said the medical charity,
which manages a 14.5 billion pound endowment, is an investor in
a fund managed by Accel Partners which has a significant
shareholding in Wonga.
London's FTSE 100 index could break through its previous
record to reach 7,500 in 12 months, according to analysis by
Goldman Sachs.
The Independent on Sunday:
Corporate governance advisers have warned they have
"problems" with how the bosses of Publicis and Omnicom have
carved up boardroom roles between them for the next five years
as part of their 23 billion pounds advertising mega-merger.
The Mail on Sunday:
Diplomats in London have been thrown into chaos after
Britain's biggest bank, HSBC, sacked them as customers and gave
them 60 days to move their accounts.
The British chancellor will not sell any of the government's
stake in Lloyds Banking Group until September, dashing hopes in
the City of a sell-off as early as this week. Sources indicated
he would instead wait to September.
JD Wetherspoon and Spirit Group, two of Britain's
biggest pub chains, have become the latest to admit that the
vast majority of workers are on controversial zero-hour
contracts.