The Times

TESCO POISED TO REFOCUS INDUSTRY

Tesco is poised to walk away from its standalone furnishing stores because of weak sales at the warehouse-style outlets in retail parks.

UK UTILITIES BILLS CLIMB IN DECEMBER

A big jump in gas, electricity and water bills meant that household spending on essentials rose by 4.6 per cent in December from the same month a year earlier, according to a report from Lloyds TSB, part of Lloyds banking group.

INDIAN HEALTHCARE GROUP MULLING UK BIOTECH TARGETS

One of India's wealthiest men is considering acquisitions in Britain's biotechnology industry as part of a drive to build his company into the sub-continent's first global developer of new medicines.

The Telegraph

BAE MULLS PORTSMOUTH NAVAL CLOSURE

The UK's biggest manufacturing employer, BAE Systems , is considering closing its historic dockyard in Portsmouth, south England, putting 3,000 jobs at risk and ending more than 500 years of naval shipbuilding in the city.

UK BUSINESS LEADERS SAY ENGINEERING SKILLS 'AT RISK'

British business leaders at some of the UK's biggest engineering companies have warned the government is compounding major skills shortages in the industry and hampering efforts to rebalance the economy following plans to downgrade technical qualifications.

MILIBAND URGES CAMERON TO BLOCK RBS CHIEF'S BONUS

UK opposition leader Ed Miliband has challenged the Prime Minister David Cameron to block Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) chief executive Stephen Hester's bonus.

The Guardian

PAY FREEZE TO LAST UNTIL 2020 FOR MILLIONS

Millions of ordinary British families are unlikely to see their earnings return to pre-recession levels until at least 2020, a report from a thinktank, Resolution Foundation, said on Monday.

The Independent

OSBORNE SET TO BACK BOE GOVERNOR OVER BANK RULES

British finance minister George Osborne is set to come down on the side of Mervyn King in the increasingly bitter battle between the Bank of England governor and the Treasury Select Committee over how the bank should to be supervised.