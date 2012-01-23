The Times
TESCO POISED TO REFOCUS INDUSTRY
Tesco is poised to walk away from its standalone
furnishing stores because of weak sales at the warehouse-style
outlets in retail parks.
UK UTILITIES BILLS CLIMB IN DECEMBER
A big jump in gas, electricity and water bills meant that
household spending on essentials rose by 4.6 per cent in
December from the same month a year earlier, according to a
report from Lloyds TSB, part of Lloyds banking group.
INDIAN HEALTHCARE GROUP MULLING UK BIOTECH TARGETS
One of India's wealthiest men is considering acquisitions in
Britain's biotechnology industry as part of a drive to build his
company into the sub-continent's first global developer of new
medicines.
The Telegraph
BAE MULLS PORTSMOUTH NAVAL CLOSURE
The UK's biggest manufacturing employer, BAE Systems
, is considering closing its historic dockyard in
Portsmouth, south England, putting 3,000 jobs at risk and ending
more than 500 years of naval shipbuilding in the city.
UK BUSINESS LEADERS SAY ENGINEERING SKILLS 'AT RISK'
British business leaders at some of the UK's biggest
engineering companies have warned the government is compounding
major skills shortages in the industry and hampering efforts to
rebalance the economy following plans to downgrade technical
qualifications.
MILIBAND URGES CAMERON TO BLOCK RBS CHIEF'S BONUS
UK opposition leader Ed Miliband has challenged the Prime
Minister David Cameron to block Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
chief executive Stephen Hester's bonus.
The Guardian
PAY FREEZE TO LAST UNTIL 2020 FOR MILLIONS
Millions of ordinary British families are unlikely to see
their earnings return to pre-recession levels until at least
2020, a report from a thinktank, Resolution Foundation, said on
Monday.
The Independent
OSBORNE SET TO BACK BOE GOVERNOR OVER BANK RULES
British finance minister George Osborne is set to come down
on the side of Mervyn King in the increasingly bitter battle
between the Bank of England governor and the Treasury Select
Committee over how the bank should to be supervised.