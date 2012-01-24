The Times
DIRECTORS QUIT AS ACCOUNTANCY FIRM MAKES LOSSES
RSM Tenon, Britain's only listed accountancy firm,
was in turmoil on Monday after its top two directors resigned
amid mounting losses.
IMF'S LAGARDE MAKES EURO PLEA
The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde urged euro zone
leaders to pump more money into the fund designed to protect the
single currency as finance ministers piled pressure on
negotiators to find a solution to the Greek debt problem.
The Telegraph
UK'S CABLE OUTLINES PROPOSAL TO REIGN IN PAY
Proposals by the UK governmEnt to crack down on lavish
executive pay packets have drawn a mixed response from the
business lobby, with some arguing the changes will probably fail
to solve the problem of excessive remuneration.
TOBIN TAX WILL NOT BE IMPOSED ON UK
Controversial plans for a Europe-wide financial transaction
tax "will not be imposed on the UK against its will", according
to EU markets chief Michel Barnier.
The Guardian
ASIL NADIR COMES TO TRIAL 22 YEARS AFTER COMPANY COLLAPSE
The trial of Asil Nadir, one of the most prominent
businessmen in 1980s Britain, finally began on Monday - 22 years
after the company collapsed into administration owing 550
million pounds ($860 million).
The Independent
RIM SUBJECT TO TAKEOVER TALK AS BOSSES QUIT
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIM) looked
like a prime takeover target on Monday after its co-chief
executives abruptly quit because of poor sales.