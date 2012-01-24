The Times

DIRECTORS QUIT AS ACCOUNTANCY FIRM MAKES LOSSES

RSM Tenon, Britain's only listed accountancy firm, was in turmoil on Monday after its top two directors resigned amid mounting losses.

IMF'S LAGARDE MAKES EURO PLEA

The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde urged euro zone leaders to pump more money into the fund designed to protect the single currency as finance ministers piled pressure on negotiators to find a solution to the Greek debt problem.

The Telegraph

UK'S CABLE OUTLINES PROPOSAL TO REIGN IN PAY

Proposals by the UK governmEnt to crack down on lavish executive pay packets have drawn a mixed response from the business lobby, with some arguing the changes will probably fail to solve the problem of excessive remuneration.

TOBIN TAX WILL NOT BE IMPOSED ON UK

Controversial plans for a Europe-wide financial transaction tax "will not be imposed on the UK against its will", according to EU markets chief Michel Barnier.

The Guardian

ASIL NADIR COMES TO TRIAL 22 YEARS AFTER COMPANY COLLAPSE

The trial of Asil Nadir, one of the most prominent businessmen in 1980s Britain, finally began on Monday - 22 years after the company collapsed into administration owing 550 million pounds ($860 million).

The Independent

RIM SUBJECT TO TAKEOVER TALK AS BOSSES QUIT

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIM) looked like a prime takeover target on Monday after its co-chief executives abruptly quit because of poor sales.