The Times

FED HINTS AT HOLDING RATES FOR TWO YEARS

The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it would hold interest rates until at least 2014 in an attempt to boost sluggish growth. It also announced an official inflation target of 2 percent.

UK INSURANCE CHIEF URGES FLEXIBLE PENSIONS

The director general of the Association of British Insurers has suggested that some of the assets built up in a personal or company pension scheme could be tapped to help to repay debts.

The Telegraph

CLEGG URGES QUICKER UK TAX CUTS

The British government's plans to raise the income tax allowance to 10,000 pounds ($15,600) should be accelerated to tackle the growing economic crisis, UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg will say on Thursday.

IMF WARNS SANCTIONS COULD PUSH UP OIL PRICES 30 PERCENT

Sanctions on Iran could push oil prices up 30 percent, taking the price of Brent crude to above $140 a barrel, the IMF has warned.

EX-LLOYDS CHIEF JOINS UK ADVISORY FIRM

Eric Daniels, who retired as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group last year, has a new job in a London advisory firm specialising in restructuring bank debt for companies in need of new financing.

The Guardian

MERKEL CASTS DOUBT ON SAVING GREECE

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has cast doubt for the first time on Europe's chances of saving Greece from financial meltdown and sovereign default, conceding that Europe's first ever multi-billion euro (dollar) bailout coupled with savage austerity was not working.

The Independent

DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION LOOMS FOR BRITAIN

Flagging manufacturers wreaked havoc with the economy during the final quarter of 2011 as the worst slump for nearly three years put Britain on course for a double-dip recession, official estimates showed.

UK'S OSBORNE SET TO CONSIDER EARLY TAX CUTS

British finance minister George Osborne is considering tax cuts for low and middle earners in his March budget in an attempt to kick-start growth after figures showed that the UK economy is contracting.