The Times
FED HINTS AT HOLDING RATES FOR TWO YEARS
The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it
would hold interest rates until at least 2014 in an attempt to
boost sluggish growth. It also announced an official inflation
target of 2 percent.
UK INSURANCE CHIEF URGES FLEXIBLE PENSIONS
The director general of the Association of British Insurers
has suggested that some of the assets built up in a personal or
company pension scheme could be tapped to help to repay debts.
The Telegraph
CLEGG URGES QUICKER UK TAX CUTS
The British government's plans to raise the income tax
allowance to 10,000 pounds ($15,600) should be accelerated to
tackle the growing economic crisis, UK deputy prime minister
Nick Clegg will say on Thursday.
IMF WARNS SANCTIONS COULD PUSH UP OIL PRICES 30 PERCENT
Sanctions on Iran could push oil prices up 30 percent,
taking the price of Brent crude to above $140 a barrel, the IMF
has warned.
EX-LLOYDS CHIEF JOINS UK ADVISORY FIRM
Eric Daniels, who retired as chief executive of Lloyds
Banking Group last year, has a new job in a London
advisory firm specialising in restructuring bank debt for
companies in need of new financing.
The Guardian
MERKEL CASTS DOUBT ON SAVING GREECE
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has cast doubt for the
first time on Europe's chances of saving Greece from financial
meltdown and sovereign default, conceding that Europe's first
ever multi-billion euro (dollar) bailout coupled with savage
austerity was not working.
The Independent
DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION LOOMS FOR BRITAIN
Flagging manufacturers wreaked havoc with the economy during
the final quarter of 2011 as the worst slump for nearly three
years put Britain on course for a double-dip recession, official
estimates showed.
UK'S OSBORNE SET TO CONSIDER EARLY TAX CUTS
British finance minister George Osborne is considering tax
cuts for low and middle earners in his March budget in an
attempt to kick-start growth after figures showed that the UK
economy is contracting.