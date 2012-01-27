The Times

RBS CEO AWARDED SHARE BONUS WORTH $1.6 MILLION

Royal Bank of Scotland has kept its chief executive's annual bonus below the politically sensitive 1 million pound mark by awarding Stephen Hester a bonus of 3.6 million shares, worth 996.12 pounds ($1.6 million) on top of his 1.2 million pound salary.

COMPANY DIRECTORS GIVEN LOOPHOLE BY UK GOVERNMENT

British property industry executives have reacted with fury to a government U-turn on insolvency laws which allow directors of struggling companies to ditch their obligations to creditors.

The Telegraph

PORTUGAL MAY GIVE CREDITORS HAIRCUTS

Portugal is fighting a losing battle to contain its public debt and may be forced to impose haircuts of up to 50 percent on private creditors, according to a top German institute.

UK'S OSBORNE TO UNVEIL POWERS TO CONTROL BANKS

The British treasury will on Friday publish plans for a radical overhaul of financial regulation that will hand the UK's finance minister George Osborne new powers.

The Guardian

EAZYJET BOOSTED BY RISE IN BUSINESS PASSENGERS

EasyJet has reported strong growth in revenue and passenger numbers for the last three months of 2011, thanks to a rise in business passengers and better weather than a year ago.

The Independent

CORYTON REFINERY OIL SHIPMENT AWAITING PAYMENT

A tanker loaded with 60,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil destined for the struggling Coryton refinery has anchored outside London in the Thames Estuary for five days awaiting payment for its cargo.

EQUITY FIRMS DROP OUT OF RACE FOR PEACOCKS

Several private equity firms have exited the race to acquire Peacocks, the collapsed clothing retailer. Cinven, Permira and Sun European Partners, which acquired its stablemate clothing chain Bonmarche this week, are among those to drop out.