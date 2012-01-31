The Times
CBI HEAD TELLS UK MINISTERS TO CURB BONUS ATTITUDE
Confederation of British Industry president Sir Roger Carr
has accused politicians of harming the international reputation
of the London's financial services district by resorting to
terms of populist abuse in the row over bankers' bonuses.
AUSTRALIANS STIR UP LEGAL MARKET WITH TAKEOVER
Slater & Gordon, the world's first publicly listed
law firm, sent shockwaves through the British legal sector on
Monday with a deal to take over one of the country's leading
personal injury practices.
The Telegraph
FIVE AT RBS SET TO SHARE BONUS POT
Five top investment bankers at RBS are in line to
pick up around 30 million pounds ($47.04 million) in bonuses and
pay despite the fierce public backlash against bumper payouts at
the taxpayer-controlled lender.
PORTUGUESE BORROWING COSTS FUEL CRISIS FEARS
Surging borrowing costs in Portugal have raised the spectre
of a second full-fledged contagion crisis in the euro zone,
eclipsing the latest efforts by EU leaders in Brussels to agree
on Europe's bailout machinery and a strategy for Greece.
SHARES IN UK BANKS FALL AMID BONUS CONTROVERSY
The UK taxpayer lost almost 900 million pounds on the value
of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group on Monday amid fears that the backlash
against bonuses would damage their performance.
The Guardian
FORMER UBS BANKER DENIES ALL CHARGES OF FRAUD
Kweku Adoboli, the former UBS investment banker
accused of gambling away 1.5 billion pounds in the UK's biggest
fraud, denied the charges in court in London on Monday.
The Independent
EASYJET FOUNDER MOVES TO CURB EXECUTIVE PAY
Discontent over excessive corporate pay exploded at the
budget airline Easyjet with founder Stelios
Haji-Ioannou's angry reaction to directors who threatened to
quit over his plans to curb remuneration in the boardroom.