The Telegraph
CONSORTIUM PULLS OUT OF STANSTED BID
The Australasian consortium bidding for London's Stansted
airport has dropped out of the running, turning the bid into a
likely two-horse race.
HBOS BOSSES AMONG EIGHT CHARGED OVER 35 MLN POUND FRAUD
Two ex-senior managers at HBOS were among eight people charged
by UK police in connection with an alleged 35 million pound ($56
million) fraud.
VIRGIN ATLANTIC HIRES US CHIEF TO LEAD FIGHT AGAINST RIVAL
Virgin Atlantic has hired an American Airlines executive
to succeed Steve Ridgway as its chief executive on Feb. 1.
'GREEDY' PUB GIANTS FACE LEGAL CRACKDOWN
Pub companies Enterprise Inns and Punch Taverns
may be in the line of fire after Business Secretary Vince Cable
declared war on pub companies who are exploiting their tenants.
The Times
BANK OF CANADA SHUNS THE GLOBAL APPROACH
The Bank of Canada has said it will accept applications from
Canadian nationals, in a pointed rejection of the UK's approach
to a global search for a governor of the Bank of England.
PROFITS TAKE HIT AS DEBENHAMS SLUGS IT OUT WITH RIVALS
Attempts to match rivals' discounts over Christmas have taken
their toll on profits at Debenhams.
The Guardian
TWITTER POSTS PROFITS OF JUST 16,500 POUNDS IN UK
Twitter posted profits of just 16,500 pounds in the first
accounts filed for its UK subsidiary.
TESCO DEFENDS INVESTMENT IN COFFEE SHOPS
Tesco's chief executive explained on Tuesday the
reasons for the supermarket's investment in an artisan coffee
shop business.