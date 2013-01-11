The Times
HOW TONY BLAIR'S BIG DEALS MAY GET BIGGER
Tony Blair is in talks about a commercial alliance with Michael
Klein, one of the most highly paid bankers in the world and a
former Citigroup veteran, which could lead to a merger of
their companies.
IGNORANT AND INCOMPETENT: EX-UBS CHIEFS CONDEMNED
One of the most senior bankers in London should be kicked off
the Financial Services Authority's approved persons list for
their ignorance over UBS's Libor scandal, the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards suggested.
BUMI CHIEF IN 'STING'
The head of mining company Bumi was targeted by
hackers who were disguised as Wikipedia researchers, in order to
retrieve confidential documents from his computer.
The Telegraph
PRESSURE BUILDS ON RBS DUO TO STEP DOWN
Two of Royal Bank of Scotland's top executives are under
pressure to resign and pay back up to 15 million pounds in
bonuses over alleged Libor-rigging at the bank.
PPI CLAIMS FORCE OMBUDSMAN TO BULK UP
The Financial Ombudsman Service is to hire 1,000 extra staff to
handle the deluge of complaints over the payment protection
insurance mis-selling scandal.
TESCO FESTIVE WINNER AS SALES AT THREE YEARS HIGH
Tesco posted its strongest growth in like-for-like
sales for three years and bounced back from a disastrous
Christmas last year.
The Independent
CHANNEL 4 AND WPP END ADVERTISING STAND-OFF
Channel 4 has ended a dispute with its biggest advertiser WPP
which was costing the broadcaster up to 5 million pounds
a week.
The Sun
CHINA IN UK NUCLEAR PLANT BID
State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp is in talks with
France's EDF to build nuclear power stations in
Britain.
The Guardian
SAVILE ASSAULTED CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 10, REPORT REVEALS
British celebrity Jimmy Savile sexually assaulted children as
young as 10 during nearly 40 years of activity as a paedophile
that took place in a number of institutions, an official report
will say.