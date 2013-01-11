The Times HOW TONY BLAIR'S BIG DEALS MAY GET BIGGER Tony Blair is in talks about a commercial alliance with Michael Klein, one of the most highly paid bankers in the world and a former Citigroup veteran, which could lead to a merger of their companies.

IGNORANT AND INCOMPETENT: EX-UBS CHIEFS CONDEMNED One of the most senior bankers in London should be kicked off the Financial Services Authority's approved persons list for their ignorance over UBS's Libor scandal, the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards suggested.

BUMI CHIEF IN 'STING' The head of mining company Bumi was targeted by hackers who were disguised as Wikipedia researchers, in order to retrieve confidential documents from his computer.

The Telegraph PRESSURE BUILDS ON RBS DUO TO STEP DOWN Two of Royal Bank of Scotland's top executives are under pressure to resign and pay back up to 15 million pounds in bonuses over alleged Libor-rigging at the bank.

PPI CLAIMS FORCE OMBUDSMAN TO BULK UP The Financial Ombudsman Service is to hire 1,000 extra staff to handle the deluge of complaints over the payment protection insurance mis-selling scandal.

TESCO FESTIVE WINNER AS SALES AT THREE YEARS HIGH Tesco posted its strongest growth in like-for-like sales for three years and bounced back from a disastrous Christmas last year.

The Independent CHANNEL 4 AND WPP END ADVERTISING STAND-OFF Channel 4 has ended a dispute with its biggest advertiser WPP which was costing the broadcaster up to 5 million pounds a week.

The Sun CHINA IN UK NUCLEAR PLANT BID State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp is in talks with France's EDF to build nuclear power stations in Britain.

The Guardian SAVILE ASSAULTED CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 10, REPORT REVEALS British celebrity Jimmy Savile sexually assaulted children as young as 10 during nearly 40 years of activity as a paedophile that took place in a number of institutions, an official report will say.