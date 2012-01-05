The Times

THOMAS COOK ASKED CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO WAIT FOR PAY-OFF

Thomas Cook's cash crunch became so acute that it resorted to asking its former chief executive to wait for most of his 1.2 million pound pay-off.

MICROSOFT SUES UK RETAILER OVER COUNTERFEIT CDS

Microsoft has unleashed its lawyers on Comet, the struggling British high street chain, accusing it of selling counterfeit programs to thousands of customers.

KODAK "PREPARING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION"

Kodak was said on Wednesday night to be preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as this month in case it fails to raise funds by selling lucrative patents.

The Daily Telegraph

HUNGARY FACES CRISIS AS TRADERS FEAR DEFAULT

Hungary was forced to cancel a bond-swap auction amid an escalating financial and political crisis that investors fear could trigger another dangerous shockwave in Europe.

BAE WARNS ON SAUDI TYPHOON DEAL

Defence group BAE Systems has said that it is yet to secure an agreement with Saudi Arabia over the next stage of the country's Typhoon order and therefore an estimated 500 million pounds payment expected in 2011 will have to be deferred.

RBS CALLS FOR BIDS BY THE END OF THE MONTH

Royal Bank of Scotland is asking bidders interested in buying parts of its investment banking arm to submit offers before the end of the month, as the state-backed lender looks to dramatically downsize its global banking and markets division.

The Guardian

FRESH CREDIT CRUNCH FEARS IN EUROZONE

Fresh fears about the eurozone banking system were raised when record amounts of cash were deposited with the European Central Bank and Italy's UniCredit spooked markets with a cash call on investors.

The Independent

SLOWDOWN HITS UK HIGH STREET RETAILERS

UK retailers Next and John Lewis have warned of another tough year for the high street that is likely to lead to more retail casualties, despite booming online sales helping both chains to deliver robust festive trading.