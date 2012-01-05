The Times
THOMAS COOK ASKED CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO WAIT FOR PAY-OFF
Thomas Cook's cash crunch became so acute that it
resorted to asking its former chief executive to wait for most
of his 1.2 million pound pay-off.
MICROSOFT SUES UK RETAILER OVER COUNTERFEIT CDS
Microsoft has unleashed its lawyers on Comet, the
struggling British high street chain, accusing it of selling
counterfeit programs to thousands of customers.
KODAK "PREPARING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION"
Kodak was said on Wednesday night to be preparing to
file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as this month
in case it fails to raise funds by selling lucrative patents.
The Daily Telegraph
HUNGARY FACES CRISIS AS TRADERS FEAR DEFAULT
Hungary was forced to cancel a bond-swap auction amid
an escalating financial and political crisis that investors
fear could trigger another dangerous shockwave in Europe.
BAE WARNS ON SAUDI TYPHOON DEAL
Defence group BAE Systems has said that it is yet
to secure an agreement with Saudi Arabia over the next stage of
the country's Typhoon order and therefore an estimated 500
million pounds payment expected in 2011 will have to be
deferred.
RBS CALLS FOR BIDS BY THE END OF THE MONTH
Royal Bank of Scotland is asking bidders interested
in buying parts of its investment banking arm to submit offers
before the end of the month, as the state-backed lender looks to
dramatically downsize its global banking and markets division.
The Guardian
FRESH CREDIT CRUNCH FEARS IN EUROZONE
Fresh fears about the eurozone banking system were raised
when record amounts of cash were deposited with the European
Central Bank and Italy's UniCredit spooked markets
with a cash call on investors.
The Independent
SLOWDOWN HITS UK HIGH STREET RETAILERS
UK retailers Next and John Lewis have
warned of another tough year for the high street that is likely
to lead to more retail casualties, despite booming online sales
helping both chains to deliver robust festive trading.