The Times
OSBORNE TO RAID UK PENSION POT
British finance minister George Osborne is planning to raid
the 140 billion pound council pension fund to pay for new roads,
bridges and homes.
LSE THROWN A LIFELINE AS EXCHANGE MERGER IS REJECTED
The European Commission has derailed a tie-up between
Deutsche Boerse and the American NYSE Euronext
that would have left the London Stock Exchange trailing
in the wake of a global trading superpower.
The Daily Telegraph
UK HIGH-SPEED RAIL NETWORK PLANS CRITICISED
The coalition's go-ahead for a 33 billion pound high-speed
rail link has split businesses and economists, with the
Institute for Economic Affairs calling it a "grossly expensive
mistake."
ANALYSTS WARN OF RISK FACING MAJOR LENDERS
City analysts have criticised the Bank of England's handling
of Britain's banking sector and warned that Bank and government
policies have left major lenders vulnerable if the euro zone
debt crisis spreads to the UK.
MAFIA GROUPS LEADING ITALIAN ENTERPRISE
The Mafia is now Italy's biggest business enterprise, with
an annual turnover of 140 billion euros, according to a report
by the Confesercenti, an employers' association.
The Guardian
RECORD NUMBER OF WOMEN IN UK BOARDROOMS
The number of women directors in British boardrooms has
reached its highest ever level, almost a year after the
government demanded action on the gender inequality at the top
of British business.
The Independent
M&S PRICE CUT FAILS TO PREVENT SALES DROP
Marks & Spencer warned there was no let-up in the
fierce discounting on the high street on Tuesday after it posted
disappointing general merchandise sales over Christmas.