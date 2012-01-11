The Times

OSBORNE TO RAID UK PENSION POT

British finance minister George Osborne is planning to raid the 140 billion pound council pension fund to pay for new roads, bridges and homes.

LSE THROWN A LIFELINE AS EXCHANGE MERGER IS REJECTED

The European Commission has derailed a tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and the American NYSE Euronext that would have left the London Stock Exchange trailing in the wake of a global trading superpower.

The Daily Telegraph

UK HIGH-SPEED RAIL NETWORK PLANS CRITICISED

The coalition's go-ahead for a 33 billion pound high-speed rail link has split businesses and economists, with the Institute for Economic Affairs calling it a "grossly expensive mistake."

ANALYSTS WARN OF RISK FACING MAJOR LENDERS

City analysts have criticised the Bank of England's handling of Britain's banking sector and warned that Bank and government policies have left major lenders vulnerable if the euro zone debt crisis spreads to the UK.

MAFIA GROUPS LEADING ITALIAN ENTERPRISE

The Mafia is now Italy's biggest business enterprise, with an annual turnover of 140 billion euros, according to a report by the Confesercenti, an employers' association.

The Guardian

RECORD NUMBER OF WOMEN IN UK BOARDROOMS

The number of women directors in British boardrooms has reached its highest ever level, almost a year after the government demanded action on the gender inequality at the top of British business.

The Independent

M&S PRICE CUT FAILS TO PREVENT SALES DROP

Marks & Spencer warned there was no let-up in the fierce discounting on the high street on Tuesday after it posted disappointing general merchandise sales over Christmas.