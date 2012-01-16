The Times

OSBORNE TO UNVEIL NEW DEAL WITH CHINA

British finance minister George Osborne will hail a ground-breaking agreement with China on Monday that will bring a multibillion pound boost to the UK's financial services district.

UK PRISON SELL-OFF OPENS DOOR TO PRIVATISATION

Seven private companies are bidding for 2 billion pounds of contracts to run nine English jails in what is being regarded by many as the first move towards the wide privatisation of the British Prison Service.

The Daily Telegraph

RBS PUSHES PEACOCKS TO BRINK OF ADMINISTRATION

The Royal Bank of Scotland has emerged as the main lender refusing to save Peacocks, the struggling retailer, putting 10,000 jobs at risk.

EURO ZONE SET FOR TURBULENT DAY OF TRADING

Global markets are set for a rocky day of trading after German leader Angela Merkel warned that it could take many months to rebuild confidence in the eurozone.

UK INTEREST RATES ON HOLD "UNTIL 2016"

Interest rates will stay on hold at their record low until 2016, according to a leading forecaster, amid warnings that the UK has already double dipped back into recession.

The Guardian

UK MANUFACTURING SECTOR UNCERTAIN ABOUT GROWTH FOR 2012

Half of Britain's manufacturing bosses expect the economy to deteriorate further this year as the UK continues to feel the fallout of the deep crisis with its key trading partner the eurozone.

The Independent

UK'S CLEGG URGES BUDGET TARGETING THE RICH

British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is demanding a "tax the rich" budget in March to head off growing fears that the coalition will lose public support because its deficit reduction programme is seen as unfair on ordinary families.