The Times

RATING AGENCY CUTS EU BAIL OUT FUND

Europe's attempt to restore confidence in its stricken currency suffered a new blow last night when its crisis fighting fund was downgraded by Standard & Poor's.

UK MOBILE OPERATOR ORANGE SET TO FOLD

One of Britain's best-known brands is set to disappear after the owner of Orange, Everything Everywhere, said that it was considering renaming the mobile operator.

The Telegraph

CARNIVAL COUNTING COST OF CRUISE SHIP DISASTER

Shares in Carnival, the owner of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, fell 16.5 percent after the company warned the accident off Italy's coast would cost it at least $135 million.

DEBT CRISIS NEARING THE END, SAYS HSBC CHIEF

The European debt crisis is likely to be over in a "reasonably short timeframe," the chairman of HSBC Douglas Flint has predicted.

OIL PRICES RISE FOLLOWING IRAN THREAT

Oil prices climbed 97 cents to $111.22 a barrel on Monday, after Iran issued fresh threats to cut off up to 17 million barrels per day of oil supply from world markets by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guardian

MILLIONS WIPED OFF SHIP OWNER'S FORTUNE

More than £300 million has been wiped off the paper fortune of Micky Arison, the multibillionaire boss of the company that owned the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia.

The Independent

GERMAN YOGHURT GIANT TAKES OVER UK MILK PRODUCER

The first big takeover of the year was sealed on Monday as Britain's biggest milk producer Robert Wiseman agreed a 280 million pound bid from Germany's yoghurts and desserts giant Muller.