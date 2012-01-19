The Times
UK PRISON SECTOR MAKES LATE BID FOR PRIVATE JAILS
The controversial 2 billion pound privatisation of nine
English prisons took a surprise turn on Wednesday after the UK
Prison Service put in a late bid to run the jails in a joint
venture with the private sector.
UK RETAILER PEACOCKS PUT UP FOR SALE
British discount clothing retailer Peacocks has called in
administrators after a potential saviour decided against buying
part of the clothing chain's business, putting 10,000 jobs on
the line.
The Telegraph
RBS INSURERS HIT WITH FINE FOR FILE BREACH
Two insurance companies owned by Royal Bank of Scotland
, Direct Line and Churchill, have been reprimanded by the
UK financial regulator for a series of internal failings,
including the forgery of signatures on documents.
BRITISH AIRWAYS WON'T RELOCATE, SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE
British Airways would not move to a Thames Estuary airport
unless Heathrow was closed by the government, the chief
executive of BA-owner International Airlines Group
Willie Walsh has said.
DOUBTS REIGN OVER IMF PROPOSAL TO STEM CRISIS
Traders were unconvinced by a radical proposal by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deploy $1 trillion to stem
the European debt crisis and its impact on the global economy.
The Guardian
GOLDMAN PAY DEAL RAISES MORAL QUESTION
Bankers at Goldman Sachs were accused on
Wednesday night of living in a parallel universe after the Wall
Street firm announced it had set aside 8 billion pounds to pay
its staff in 2011 - an average of 238,000 pounds each.
The Independent
CAMERON REVEALS VISION FOR 'MORAL MARKETS'
British prime minister David Cameron will spell out his
vision of "moral markets" on Thursday, as he enters the intense
political debate over how to create a more "responsible
capitalism."