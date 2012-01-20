The Times

BUFFETT BUYS SHARES IN TESCO

U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett has given Tesco a 500 million pound vote of confidence by buying millions of shares in the aftermath of last week's shock profits warning.

GOOGLE TAKES A $20 BILLION HAMMERING

Investors wiped nearly $20 billion off Google's market value on Thursday after the search giant reported a dramatic slowdown in profits growth in the final quarter.

The Telegraph

BP MAY ADD TO GULF OF MEXICO SPILL BILL

BP is likely to settle with the U.S. government over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in a move that would add up to $13 billion to the company's total bill for the disaster, a leading analyst said on Thursday.

KODAK'S BANKRUPTCY MAY AFFECT UK PENSIONS

Kodak's UK pension scheme may face a fight with other creditors for millions of pounds after the photography pioneer filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

The Guardian

BOE GOVERNOR WARNED OF RISK POSED BY UK FOSSIL FUELS

The huge reserves of coal, oil and gas held by companies listed in the UK are "sub-prime" assets posing a systemic risk to economic stability, a high-profile coalition of investors, politicians and scientists has warned Bank of England's governor, Sir Mervyn King.

MORGAN STANLEY PAYS STAFF 10 BILLION POUNDS

Morgan Stanley has used more than half of its 2011 revenue to pay its staff, providing another illustration that pay in London's financial district is not always linked to performance.

The Independent

IMF PREDICTS EURO ZONE RECESSION IN 2012

The International Monetary Fund will next week forecast a return to recession for the eurozone in 2012, a move likely to increase the pressure on governments to contribute to its latest $600 billion fundraising drive.